Style January 5, 2022

Anthropologie’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Everything You Need for a Cozy Quarantine

By Katie Couric Media

Anthropologie Sale

Anthropologie

If Omicron has you at home, you might as well be comfy and chic! 

If you’re anything like us, you’re well aware of the fact that Anthropologie doesn’t have big sales too often. So, when they do, we jump. And you should, too. 

Right now, Anthro is having a massive sale, with up to 75 percent off certain items. You’ll find loads of clothing, home goods, and accessories at half the price thanks to their Extra 50% Off Sale. And our carts, and hearts, are full! 

We’re particularly excited about the 30 percent discount on flannel sleepwear, the 50 percent off winter accessories, and the 30 percent off some of the prettiest games and puzzles we’ve ever seen! 

For our full list of picks, keep reading! And start shopping, the sale ends Jan. 9!

Acrylic Four-In-A-Row Game

Anthropologie Acrylic Four-In-A-Row Game

Game night became a staple during quarantine, and it might be on the verge of a comeback. Take your gaming up a stylish step with this gorgeous tortoiseshell acrylic set. You won’t want to put it away. 

buy here

Bouquet-Shaped Puzzle

Anthropologie Bouquet-Shaped Puzzle

So, this might be the prettiest puzzle we’ve ever seen! Brighten up those cloudy days spent inside with a floral puzzle that ends up in the shape of a bouquet! 

buy here

Capri Blue Giant Mercury Glass Jar Candle

Anthropologie Capri Blue Giant Mercury Glass Jar Candle

One of Anthropologie’s most popular candles is currently $30 off (in the Iris Blue or White). Their Capri Blue Giant Mercury Glass Candle comes in two scents, and the fresh Volcano scent is currently on sale. Enjoy the scents of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and limes, and exotic mountain greens that come out of this iconic vessel.  

buy here

Woven Leaves Ceramic Reed Diffuser

Anthropologie Woven Leaves Ceramic Reed Diffuser

If you’re going to get a reed diffuser, invest in one that looks like art. And that doesn’t mean it has to be priced like art! This ribbed ceramic vessel is sleek and comes in fun but not too flashy colors. But it’s the woven reeds that steal the show in the shapes of flowers and leaves. We’re drooling.

buy here

Alexandra Farmer Secret Garden Flannel Pajama Top

Anthropologie Alexandra Farmer Secret Garden Flannel Pajama Top

Anthro is famous for its fabulous sleepwear collection. From vibrant colors to funky patterns, their sets are hard to pass up. You’ll feel like a peacock in this fabulous Anthropologie sleep top.

buy here

Kelly Louise Judd Botanical Flannel Pajama Top

Anthropologie Kelly Louise Judd Botanical Flannel Pajama Top

Mix and match with botanical-themed pajama tops that’ll make you feel like a horticultural goddess. Get this pink piece just in time for Valentine’s Day.

buy here

Alexandra Farmer Whimsy Flannel Sleep Dress

Anthropologie Alexandra Farmer Whimsy Flannel Sleep Dress

After you’ve toiled away in the garden (or lounged around on your couch), slip into this Aphrodite-esque sleep dress.

buy here

Lustered Velvet Alastair Quilt

Anthropologie Lustered Velvet Alastair Quilt

If you’re looking to update your winter bedding, this velvet duvet quilt comes in five royal hues. The soft velvet is a real pleasure to dive into.  

buy here

Lemieux et Cie Maxime Duvet Cover

Anthropologie Lemieux et Cie Maxime Duvet Cover

For a summer and spring option, we’re eyeing this golden art deco duvet cover.

buy here

Adelina Velvet Pillow

Anthropologie Ice Blue Adelina Velvet Pillow

If you, like us, have sorta bland bedding that needs to be spiced up, go for these colorful velvet throw pillows.

buy here

Velvet Noble Pillow

Anthropologie Velvet Noble Pillow

And don’t forget velvet throw pillows of all of different sizes and colors to match — or mismatch — your couch! 

buy here

Tasseled Lucille Throw Blanket

Anthropologie Tasseled Lucille Throw Blanket

Of course, no couch is complete without a throw. This soft one has tassels to add a little fun. If you’re feeling frisky, go for the neon pink or citrine. Otherwise, the soft blue hue is a perfectly reasonable choice.

buy here

Heartfelt by Anthropologie Garden Tote Gift Set

Anthropologie Heartfelt by Anthropologie Garden Tote Gift Set

If you need a gift for a gardener friend or loved one, we like this gift tote set. It comes with a tote to carry veggies and a cushy kneeling pad to use while planting in your home-garden.

buy here

Emory Bar Shelf

Anthropologie Emory Bar Shelf

We’re guessing many of you have upped your home bar game over the last two years. Take it up another notch with a bar shelf like this one. It’s space-saving and super sleek. 

buy here

Optical Inlay Hookrack

Anthropologie Optical Inlay Hookrack

Need a spot to safely stash your masks? Keep them tidy, organized, and easy to grab with a sleek hookrack.

buy here

Sigfried Scarf

Anthropologie Sigfried Scarf

For when you have to run out into the cold or just want to eat outdoors with friends, you need a warm yet stylish scarf. We wouldn’t blame you for keeping this one on at home, too — the golden hue can brighten up the worst of winter moods (as can the half-off price tag!)

buy here

Plaid Puff Headband

Anthropologie Plaid Puff Headband

Need to hop on a last minute Zoom and haven’t brushed your hair yet today? That’s where headbands come in handy. Thankfully, thick, flashy headbands are back in style, and they offer the perfect distraction from bedhead. This plaid one will do just that, while adding a little prep to your step. Gossip Girl anyone?

buy here

Ribbed Shimmer Beanie

Anthropologie Ribbed Shimmer Beanie

Keep your noggin warm during your walks with friends or outdoor gatherings. We like this shimmer beanie because it’s laidback fashion with a little flash.

buy here

Sunshine Claw Hair Clip Set

Anthropologie Sunshine Claw Hair Clip Set

Keep your hair out of your face with these very on-trend claw clips, in shades of blush.

buy here

Deep-V Cardigan

model wearing tan cardigan

Cardigans are back. And the chunkier, the better. We’re partial to this one because it comes in a few neutral hues and a wide array of sizes.

buy here

Pilcro Colorblocked Sherpa Coat

Anthropologie Pilcro Colorblocked Sherpa Coat

For a coat that will keep you warm, fashionable, and carefree, invest in this colorblocked sherpa coat. It’s sorta loud, but if you’re not showing anyone your actual outfit due to dropping temperatures and surging Covid cases, you might as well make a splash with your coat!

buy here

Maeve Cinched Puffer Coat

Anthropologie Maeve Cinched Puffer Coat

OK if that coat is a little too much for you but you are in the market for a fun parka, you’ll want to get this long pink puffer that has an adjustable waist to cinch you in when you want!

buy here

Ruffled Boat Neck Sweater

ruffle pink boatneck sweater

Comfy, loose sweaters can still be feminine! Just look at this gorgeous pink one with ruffled trim around the neckline.

buy here

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Polo Knit Mini Dress

Anthropologie Daily Practice by Anthropologie Polo Knit Mini Dress

This one item makes up one of our favorite comfy, easy outfits these days. Just throw on this polo knit dress and you’ll feel like a real person again! Even if you don’t leave the house!

buy here

Sundry Tie-Waist Jumpsuit

Anthropologie Sundry Tie-Waist Jumpsuit

If you don’t like to lounge around in dresses but have a soft-spot for comfy one-pieces, we found your new best friend. This gray jumpsuit will keep you warm, comfy, and at-ease with it’s pull-on styling and removable drawstring belt. 

buy here

