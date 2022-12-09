We’re Obsessed! What Our Staff is Wearing, Watching, and Listening to Right Now

Share

Because it turns out we’ve got pretty good taste.

If you’ve been a Wake-Up Call reader from the beginning, you might remember that I used to do a series every Friday where I told you about what I was reading, eating, watching, and listening to this week. I missed doing that, so I wanted to share some things I’ve been really into lately. But this week, I was curious about other people’s obsessions. I wanted to know what the Katie Couric Media crew was into right now, so I asked them — and they delivered. Here are their latest favorite shows, podcasts, and game-changing style choices.

What we’re wearing…

“It’s that time of year when everything is dry, and as someone who has chapped lips on even the most humid summer days, it’s time for me to pull out the big guns. While I always have my emotional support Aquaphor on me, I’ve started using ILIA’s Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment and Lip Wrap Reviving Balm as well. The treatment has exfoliating papaya enzymes in it that clear away flakey skin better than a sugar scrub, and the balm has a ceramic applicator that feels delightfully cool and soothing whenever I put it on. Here’s hoping this power trio gets me through the next few months of uncontrollable apartment heat.” — Ciara Hopkinson, Associate

“I’m over the moon that we, as a society, have once again embraced hair accessories — and my favorite among these gorgeous doodads is the ever-helpful claw clip. I especially love my large lululemon clip because it’s sturdy enough to hold up a lot of hair. (Though my Target and Amazon clips are incredibly cute and capable as well.) Once my makeup is done in the morning, I can quickly pull my hair back with one of these for an effortless yet unique hairstyle that immediately makes me feel like the main character in a 90s rom-com — and that’s probably my favorite feeling.” — Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant

“As someone who hikes often and loathes pants without pockets, I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of outdoor pants that can stand up to wear and tear from branches and dirt, hold my phone and chapstick, and doesn’t require constant pulling up. lululemon recently debuted its Hike collection, and I’m obsessed with the Cargo Super High-Rise Leggings. They have a drawstring waist that keeps the pants up, three pockets (including one with a zipper!), and a small key loop. The fabric is thick but stretchy, so I can easily move on trails or chase my pup without feeling restricted.” — Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor

“I never thought I would be a fan of flared jeans making a comeback but after putting these dark-washed ones on from Old Navy, I’ve fully embraced the resurgence. Not only are they high-waisted (a must for me) but the comfortable stretch accentuates any body type and the bottoms add the perfect amount of fun to spruce up an outfit. Pair them with heeled boots in the fall/winter or wedges in the spring/summer and your legs will look like they stretch for miles. Plus, check out that price tag. A pair of jeans under $50 that will last me forever? Say no more.” — Meredith Struewing, Social Media Producer

What we’re watching…

CAPTAIN AMERICA DELIVERED! Christian Pulisic's goal that sent the @USMNT to the knockout stage is the GOAL OF THE DAY. ⚽️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZxFsSBXFgu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

“For me, the start of the World Cup feels a bit like Christmas morning. You spend four years waiting, watching international matches, analyzing roster changes and injuries, hoping that your team qualifies — all for that special present under the tree…one month of sublime soccer. But my anticipation around this tournament was even keener because I’ve had to wait eight years for the U.S. men to make it back to the World Cup. And they sure were a joy to watch, giving me some hope they’d be able to beat the Dutch.

After all, crazier things have happened in Qatar. My friends and I have started calling this the ‘Cup of Chaos,’ because the upsets have been absolutely bonkers. Literally, no one would have guessed that Saudi Arabia would beat Messi and Argentina, that Croatia would best Brazil, or that Japan would upset 2010 champions Spain and 2014 champions Germany. Deep down, I’m a messy bitch who loves drama and the madness of the early matches truly served as a salve for my seasonal affective disorder.” — Rachel Uda, Senior Writer

“I’m drawn to scary content, but too much of a baby to handle truly terrifying TV/movies, so the series Bad Sisters — streaming now on Apple TV+ — is exactly my speed. It focuses on a group of (you guessed it) sisters who live in coastal Ireland and loathe the abusive husband of one sister. So they come up with a plan to, uh, remove him from the equation. It was co-created by and stars screen goddess Sharon Horgan (who also wrote and appeared in yet another unmissable series called Catastrophe that ran from 2015-2019) and is packed with dark laughs, misty Irish sunsets, strong female characters, thick wool sweaters, and multiple attempted murders. It’s the ideal winter binge-watch.” — Molly Simms, Editorial Director

“Survivor is currently airing its 43rd season — and if your response to that is something like, “that show is still on?”, then you’re missing out on some seriously riveting television. A recent commitment to more diverse casting has infused the series with some of its most compelling characters to date, and somehow the contestants continue to invent fascinating new ways to one-up each other. Die-hard fans have made justified complaints about some of the unnecessary twists that producers introduced to shake up the game, but week to week it remains surprising, moving, and exhilarating. And as this season hurtles toward its conclusion, we’re blessed with a strong batch of power players who could all claim a dominant victory.” — Ryan Buxton, Senior Editor

What we’re listening to…

“I’m a sucker for podcasts — especially the true crime variety. My latest obsession? Dateline’s Murder and Magnolias, which chronicles the truly bizarre story of a seemingly picture-perfect couple in Charleston. When it’s revealed that a hitman is targeting one of them, a shocking story of betrayal and murderous intent unfolds. Keith Morrison’s oddly soothing voice (am I the only one who thinks he should do a series of nighttime stories to fall asleep to?) narrates this series and takes you on a wild ride down to the land of Spanish moss and sweet magnolias. — Julia Lewis, Producer