Craving French Toast for Dinner? This Nutritionist-Backed Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

Don’t knock the ketchup-syrup combo ’til you taste it.

When you make French toast, you’re really giving yourself a cozy hug on a plate. The doughy breakfast classic can brighten up even the dreariest winter mornings. And while your family’s go-to a.m. recipe might not usually be open to any alterations, we’ve got a savory twist on the sweet classic that might be tempting enough to change that.

“This is not your average French toast,” nutritionist Maya Feller shares in her new cookbook, Eating From Our Roots, which features health-conscious recipes inspired by different global cultures. “It’s stuffed with vegetables, nuts, and spices, making it a plant-forward delight.”

Loaded with rich Indian flavor, thanks to spices like chaat masala (which you can easily purchase online), this mouth-watering dish is perfect for any time of day, but especially on those nights when a hankering for breakfast hits at dinnertime.

“The first time I tried it, I stamped my foot, said, ‘I’m not mad at this at all,’ and proceeded to devour it,” Feller writes. “It is an excellent way to utilize any day-old bread and has a smoky sausage-like flavor despite not containing meat! The recipe calls for ketchup; don’t turn your nose up at that condiment — it adds something extra special to the eating experience.”

Go ahead and grab your bottle of Heinz. You won’t regret it.

Savory French Toast From India

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons non-hydrogenated plant-based spread

½ small red onion, diced

2 large eggs

2 serranos or Indian green chilies, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

½ teaspoon ground cumin

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

4 slices whole wheat sourdough bread, crust trimmed off

1 lemon, quartered for garnish

Pinch of chaat masala, for garnish

Maple syrup, for serving

Ketchup, for serving

½ cup raw unsalted cashews, soaked in warm water for at least 1 hour

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Pinch of kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon sour cream, at room temperature

Directions

In a large saucepan over medium heat, sauté 1 tablespoon of the plant-based spread and the onions. Sauté for 8 to 10 minutes, until the onions are slightly caramelized. Set aside.

Make the cashew cream: Place the cashews (including their soaking water), lemon juice, salt, cumin, vegan cream cheese, and ¼ cup of water into a high-speed blender or food processor, and blend on high until smooth and creamy. Set aside.

Make the batter: In a shallow and wide bowl, whisk together the eggs, chilies, cilantro, caramelized onion, cumin, and salt. Set aside.

Spread a spoonful of the cashew cream in between 2 slices of the bread. Carefully dip the bread into the egg mixture until generously coated, making sure to coat all sides. Set aside on a parchment-lined plate. Repeat for the other slices.

Heat a medium cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Once the skillet is hot, add 1 teaspoon of the non-hydrogenated plant-based spread. Once the spread is melted and bubbly, add the battered bread. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook for two to four minutes on each side, until golden brown. Remove and repeat with the remaining bread.



Place the French toast on a platter, and while hot, immediately squeeze some fresh lemon juice and sprinkle on chaat masala (if using) so it sticks to the French toast. Serve drizzled with maple syrup and ketchup on the side.

Pro Tip:

“Non-hydrogenated plant-based spread is a fantastic alternative to margarine or other hydrogenated spreads. Depending on the manufacturer, many have added plant sterols that add extra cardioprotective properties.”

Recipe from EATING FROM OUR ROOTS. Copyright © 2023 by Maya Feller. Photography copyright © 2023 by Christine Han. Published by goop Press/Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Reprinted with permission.