Rocco DiSpirito’s Prosciutto Crudo Panino Is the Perfect Lunch

Or dinner, or breakfast, or snack.

“Proscuitto crudo, which means ‘raw ham’ in Italian, is often shortened to simply prosciutto in the States,” writes chef and author Rocco DiSpirito in his new cookbook, Everyday Delicious: 30 Minute(ish) Home-Cooked Meals Made Simple. “Made from pig thigh that’s dry-cured using just sea salt, left unsmoked, and thinly sliced, it’s a milder Italian cured meat that lets the pork’s natural flavor speak for itself.” Basically, if you haven’t experienced the glory that is a slice of prosciutto, expect a savory explosion of flavor packed into a slice of ham so thin, it melts in your mouth.

But how do you cook with such a star ingredient that doesn’t always want to share the spotlight? You don’t. Instead, DiSpirito recommends keeping things simple by effortlessly layering the prosciutto into a panino with soft cheese. “Here it’s paired with Boursin cheese, a creamy, easily spreadable cow’s cheese flavored with a variety of herbs,” he says of his sandwich recipe.

DiSpirito says that you don’t need to feel confined to his expert suggestions, though: “Feel free to experiment with different combinations…Prosciutto tastes delicious with just about everything, both savory and sweet.”

Prosciutto Crudo Panino Recipe

Serves 4 | Total Time: 15 minutes | Ease of Preparation: Easy

Ingredients

4 ciabatta rolls

1 (5.2-ounce) package Boursin cheese

8 ounces sliced prosciutto

1 heirloom tomato, sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon extra- virgin olive oil

Simple salad, for serving

Instructions

Preheat a panini press or heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Slice open the ciabatta rolls. Smear on the Boursin cheese and layer with the prosciutto. Place the sandwiches into the panini press or on the skillet. Toast for 8 minutes, making sure to flip halfway if using a skillet. Season the tomato slices with salt and pepper and drizzle with the olive oil. Open the panini, layer with the tomato, and close. Serve with a simple salad.

