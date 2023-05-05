Sending Out a Side Dish SOS? Rihanna’s Vegan Chickpea Salad Is the Recipe of Your Dreams

Share

This self-proclaimed bad girl is also a veggie enthusiast.

What is adulthood if not a long, hard battle to get more fiber? Found in fruit, vegetables, and legumes, fiber is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, a healthy gut microbiome, and good colonic health. And who doesn’t want those benefits? The only trouble is that it’s easy to run out of simple veggie inspiration that you won’t get bored of — if you’ve baked cauliflower on auto-pilot one too many times, you’re probably familiar with the fatigue. Thanks to Rihanna’s guidance, however, you’re about to fall back in love with veggies via this bright, flavorful chickpea salad.

Rihanna supplied a list of her favorite recipes to Esquire in 2014. While the article itself is a tad vintage, the recipes have stood the test of time. Apparently, Rihanna loves classics like cod fish cakes, macaroni and cheese, limeade, and rum punch. But among heavier, indulgent fare, this garbanzo bean salad stands out as a light side that comes together in just a few minutes.

We don’t know Rihanna’s official stance on salads, but this dish is particularly special because it’s lettuce-free. While greens are undeniably delicious, there’s no denying that lettuce can get wilted fairly quickly. It’s refreshing to experiment with a salad that you can meal prep before work without facing a Tupperware of slimy lettuce around lunchtime. And we love the slight heartiness of garbanzo beans paired with the acidity of fresh tomatoes.

Plus, since this recipe is so effortlessly simple, you can zhuzh it up according to your whims. A dose of red pepper flakes or chopped jalapeño can add some heat, while chopped dill and a dash of citrus juice can contribute even more tang. But as is, this salad is an herbaceous treat that’s perfect for warmer months.

Rihanna’s Garbanzo Bean (Chickpea) Salad

Ingredients

1 cucumber, peeled and sliced

2 vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced

2 cups cooked garbanzo beans

¼ red onion, sliced thinly

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 large basil leaves, chiffonade-style

Instructions

On a plate arrange the cucumber, tomatoes, and beans.

Add red onion and season with salt and pepper then drizzle the olive oil and top with basil.