Eating Meatless? This Veggie Pasta Will Make the Perfect Summery Weeknight Dinner

This easy bucatini dish proves that plant-based entrees are filling and delicious.

According to the American Heart Association, there are quite a few reasons to reduce your consumption of meat. Simply by eating more plant-based foods, you can decrease risks of heart attack, stroke, some cancers, high blood pressure, and other conditions. But we’re so used to eating meat that reducing our intake can seem easier said than done.

Well, we have some good news: Chef and author Susan Spungen is here to remind you that veggie dishes are easy, scrumptious fare that come together in no time. Spungen is the author of the new cookbook Veg Forward: Super-Delicious Recipes that Put Produce at the Center of Your Plate. The book — which celebrates plant-based, meat-free foods and beverages — is divided into seasons so that you can take celebrate summer’s freshest, most abundant produce. In this case, the pasta recipe focuses on straight-from-the-garden peas and asparagus.

“This simple yet satisfying pasta dish requires no cooking (aside from the pasta),” Spungen writes, “making it quick to throw together.” Why don’t the shaved veggies require cooking, you ask? Spungen clarifies, “The thinly shaved asparagus soften from the heat of the pasta, turning them into supple, satiny ribbons.”

So, yes, that sounds amazing. One note: Some supermarkets don’t stock much bucatini. If that’s the case with your local shop, don’t be discouraged. Simply substitute spaghetti and enjoy your “I can make show-stopping plant-based entrees” bragging rights.

Bucatini with Pea Pesto, Ricotta, and Shaved Asparagus Recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup fresh or thawed frozen peas

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup grated pecorino or Parmesan

( 1/2 ounce)

1/2 loosely packed cup herbs, such

as mint, basil, or parsley

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

8 ounces bucatini

1 lemon

1 cup ricotta, preferably fresh

8 ounces asparagus, peeled with a vegetable peeler

Red pepper flakes

Instructions

Combine the peas, garlic, cheese, herbs, oil, salt, and pepper in a food

processor. Pulse to a coarse puree. Cook the pasta in well-salted water until al dente. Scoop out 1 cup of pasta water and drain the pasta. Return the pasta to the pot and toss with the pea pesto. Loosen with some

pasta water. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide among four bowls and grate lemon zest over the bowls. Squeeze the lemon

over each serving. Dollop the ricotta over each serving and top with the asparagus. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes.

Note: You can use spaghetti instead of bucatini.

Excerpt from Veg Forward: Super-Delicious Recipes that Put Produce at the Center of Your Plate by Susan Spungen. Copyright © 2023 by Susan Spungen. Used by permission of Harper Celebrate, https://www.harpercollinsfocus.com/harper-celebrate.