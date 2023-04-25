Miranda Lambert’s Flavorful Enchilada Bake Is an Easy-to-Make Crowd-Pleaser for the Whole Family

Share

We’ve got a peek inside the country star’s new cookbook.

For many of us, cooking is a family affair — and that’s definitely the case for Miranda Lambert.

The country music superstar is bringing a heaping helping of delicious recipes to our tables with her new cookbook Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, and they’re sourced from a very trusted culinary lineage. The marvelous meals found inside come from “the women who helped raise her back in Texas — her mom and a colorful bunch of best friends who could raise the roof, come through in a pinch, celebrate, cry, and really, really cook.”

The book has a little bit of everything, from the perfect omelets for breakfast to whiskey cupcakes for dessert. No matter your palette, you’ll certainly find something you’d like to chow down on — and we’ve got definitive proof of that, thanks to a scrumptious recipe that comes straight from these mouth-watering pages.

This enchilada bake is just what you’d want for a simple dinner: It’s overflowing with flavors, but it won’t take you all night to prepare. The recipe makes enough to feed six to eight people, so it’s perfect to bring over to a big gathering, but if you’re cooking for a smaller group, you’ll end up with plenty of leftovers to store for an even quicker meal later.

So without further ado, let’s get cooking!

Miranda Lambert’s Stacked Enchilada Bake Recipe

Ingredients (serves 6-8)

Cooking spray

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1½ pounds ground beef

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 can red enchilada sauce (10 ounces)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

12 corn tortillas (6 inch), cut in half

1 jar salsa verde (16 ounces)

3 cups grated cheddar cheese

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Sliced avocado, for garnish (optional)

Cooking instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the ground beef and onion, and brown for 5 to 7 minutes. Drain off the fat. Stir in the enchilada sauce, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper, then reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 20 minutes.

Layer half of the tortillas in the prepared baking dish, overlapping them slightly. Top with half of the beef mixture, half of the salsa verde, and half of the grated cheese. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, beef mixture, and salsa verde, and top evenly with the remaining cheese. Sprinkle with the chopped cilantro.

Bake uncovered for 30 to 35 minutes, until hot and bubbly. Garnish with avocado, if desired.

From Y’all Eat Yet? by Miranda Lambert with Holly Gleason. Copyright © 2023 by Miranda Lambert. Reprinted by permission of Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.