Mary McCartney’s Mushroom Recipe Proves You Don’t Need Meat To Enjoy a Steak

Plus, a plant-based, no-cook chocolate tart that you should make tonight.

If you’re a Food Network-head (or have a Discovery+ subscription), you’re probably already singing Mary McCartney‘s praises. If you’re unfamiliar, here’s a quick intro: McCartney is a pro chef who makes approachable, delicious vegan food on her cooking show, Mary McCartney Serves It Up. Her recipes are perfect if you’re going vegan or cooking for vegan loved ones — but honestly, they’re also just nice for those nights when you’re not too psyched about eating animal products. And plus, whether you’re an experienced veggie cook or are just embarking on a meat-free adventure, these dishes are easy to whip up without being boring.

McCartney says that her mushroom steak is “a plant-based take on the bistro classic. The mushrooms have a wonderful, succulent texture and I’ve helped turbo-charge the taste with some simple seasoning.” And putting together an accompanying dessert will be ridiculously easy; McCartney says that the chocolate tart “only takes 15 minutes to make.” And we think 15 minutes is well worth the bragging rights.

Mary McCartney and Jamie Dornan with plates of mushroom steaks, as seen on Mary McCartney Serves It Up, season 3.

Mushroom Steak and Chunky Fries with Beurre-Less Blanc Sauce

Chunky Fries:

1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch-thick batons

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Mushrooms:

4 large portobello mushrooms, stems trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

Pinch flaky sea salt

Pinch freshly ground black pepper

Beurre-less Blanc Sauce:

5 shallots, finely chopped

4 sprigs thyme

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup vegetable broth

1 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup unsweetened plant-based cream

To serve:

5 ounces watercress

For the chunky fries: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) with a rack on the top shelf.

Add the potato batons to a saucepan of boiling water and par-boil for 5 minutes. Drain and leave to steam dry for a few minutes to get rid of any excess moisture.

Add the vegetable oil to a large sheet pan. Add the par-boiled potatoes, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat in the oil.

Bake for 30 minutes (no need to turn them), until crisp and golden.

For the mushrooms: Preheat a large ridged skillet.

Rub the mushrooms in the olive oil, garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper. Place the mushrooms in the skillet, stalk-side down.

Cook for 3 minutes. Turn and cook the other side for another 3 minutes.

For the beurre-less blanc sauce: In a wide small pan over medium heat, sauté the shallots and thyme sprigs in the olive oil for 5 minutes, until the shallots are soft and translucent. Add the broth and white wine and simmer until reduced by half, around 5 minutes. Strain to get rid of the shallots and thyme, then return the liquid to the pan. Add the cornstarch mixture, Dijon and plant-based cream. Cook for a couple of minutes longer, until thickened.

To serve: Place 1 mushroom on each plate, arrange the fries alongside, tuck in the watercress and drizzle some sauce over the mushroom.

No-Cook Chocolate and Raspberry Tart

Base:

7 ounces chocolate cookies

3 tablespoons coconut oil

1 lime, zested

Filling:

2 ounces 70% dark chocolate

10 ounces silken tofu

3 tablespoons hot chocolate powder

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Toppings:

10 ounces fresh raspberries

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

For the base: Add the chocolate cookies, coconut oil and lime zest to a food processor and blitz until fine crumbs. Tip into an 8-inch tart tin with a removable bottom or a springform cake pan. Push down into the base of the tin, building up a small lip around the edge to hold in the filling. Set aside whilst making the filling.

For the filling: Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water). To a food processor, add the silken tofu, hot chocolate powder, vanilla extract, and melted chocolate. Blitz until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Spoon onto the cookie base and spread to the edges. Chill in the fridge for 15 minutes or until ready to eat, up to 1 week.

For the toppings: Before serving, decorate with the fresh raspberries and dust lightly with confectioners’ sugar.