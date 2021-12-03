Mary McCartney Shares Her Dad Paul’s Favorite Margarita Recipe

Paul and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of The Beatles: Get Back. (Getty Images)

Drink like a Beatle with this fabulous “Maccarita.”

Paul McCartney is one of the most famous and most influential musicians of all time, but to his daughter Mary McCartney, he’s just a caring dad — who loves a good cocktail!

Mary, who’s got a new Discovery+ series called Mary McCartney Serves It Up, says her culinary pursuits have become a great way to bond with family, including her father.

“He’ll help chop things, and I usually take the lead with the cooking,” she tells KCM. “We all keep each other company in the kitchen.”

Mary’s parents had a long-lasting influence on both her diet and her cooking; when she was 7, they told her they’d decided to become vegetarians, which led Mary to become a master of plant-based menus. In fact, she recently shared with us three delicious vegetarian recipes that are simply perfect for the holidays.

But we wanted more! So when Katie had a lively chat with Mary on Instagram, we had to ask for just one more special something to serve this holiday, and she really delivered. She was kind enough to share a recipe for her dad’s signature “Maccarita,” so now everyone can drink like a Beatle this season.

Dad’s Clementine Maccarita

“I was very pleased when Dad agreed to share his recipe for his famous Maccarita, my all time favorite cocktail,” McCartney tells us.

You’ll need a cocktail shaker for this recipe, which yields two drinks and takes only five minutes to make. Here’s how to do it!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 limes, 1 juiced and 1/2 for the glass rims

Fine sea salt

3 shots of any good blanco tequila, such as Patron Silver

1 shot Cointreau

1 shot triple sec

2 clementines, juiced

Ice cubes

Instructions:

To salt the rims of two glasses, use the 1/2 lime to wipe around the rim of each glass. Pour out a generous 6-inch line of salt. Roll the outside rim of each glass along the salt line to lightly salt the outside rim of the glass (not the inside, or it will make your cocktail too salty when you take the last sip).

Pour the tequila, Cointreau, triple sec, clementine juice, and lime juice into a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice. Shake for 20 seconds until your hands get cold.

Strain into the prepared glasses and drink responsibly.