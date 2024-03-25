What Your Children Want New Grandparents To Know

Share

“Don’t ever bother a new mom about writing thank you notes.”

Whether you’re a soon-to-be or longtime grandparent, it’s always useful to brush up on the ground rules of good behavior. And since Katie just became a grandmother, she’s especially focused on learning all the ins and outs of doing the job right (you know this woman loves a good assignment).

In February, we shared a heartfelt list of tips that seasoned grandparents gave as advice to Katie as she prepared to embark on this new journey. Now, it’s time to hear some perspective from the other side of the equation: the kids who want to advise their parents about how to show up for them when they need it most.

Below are some amazing Wake-Up Call reader tips from parents about how to offer the best form of support for them and their babies during such a magical and challenging time.