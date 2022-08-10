Katie’s Hack For Making Your Hydrangeas Last Longer

Share

Reap the benefits of this easy-to-execute tip.

Hydrangeas are a summer staple, and a lush bouquet of the blue, pink, white, or green flowers can brighten up any space. And while the colorful shrubs can live for up to 50 years in your lawn when properly cared for, a bouquet usually only lasts for 5-9 days (which is plenty of time to enjoy the beauty of these blossoms, but still).

But it is possible to extend the life of that floral arrangement — and of course, Katie’s got a hack for that.

An avid gardener, Katie’s lush garden is home to all kinds of flowers, including periwinkle-colored hydrangeas, vibrant dahlias, and yellow daffodils. (Don’t just take our word for it — take a virtual tour of her colorful garden.)

This clever tip on how to make your hydrangeas last comes courtesy of Katie’s friend Lori, and all you need are pruning shears and a hammer to make it happen. Katie shows us the steps (all two of them) in her TikTok video, and they couldn’t be simpler to execute.

You’ll want to first start off by removing any extra leaves towards the bottom of the stem. Then, you’ll take your pruning shears and carefully scoop out a little bit of what Katie calls “the pulpy stuff at the end of the stem” (also called “pith”). From there, you’ll want to lay the stems down on a flat surface, grab your hammer, and smash the edges of the stems so they’re more flat. Pop them in water, and you’ll see they retain that lush look for just a little longer.

Katie is full of little tips and tricks to make everyday tasks easier. From a hack for getting pesky candle wax out of a jar to ways to make getting up in the morning less of a struggle, she’s all about finding ways to simplify your life. And flowers aren’t the only pop of color we wish could last longer — check out Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson’s advice for making your manicure last without chipping.