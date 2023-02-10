I’m Obsessed! What I’m Watching, Reading, and Wearing Right Now

Share

Including a readers recommendation that will whisk you back to the ’70s.

If you’ve been a Wake-Up Call reader from the beginning, you might remember that I used to do a series every Friday where I told you about what I was reading, eating, watching, and listening to this week. I missed doing that, so I wanted to share some things I’ve been really into lately. But we’re expanding beyond food and entertainment to share even more of my current obsessions — including Instagram accounts I can’t stop scrolling, and products I’m loving.

It’s the dog days of winter (if there is such a thing!) and Molner and I are heading west for a month to escape the cold weather blues. If you’re sticking it out, here are some fun things to keep you occupied and hopefully entertained since Punxsutawney Phil told us that Spring is still two months away.

What I’m eating…

I’m trying to avoid gluten because my nutritionist told me it could be inflammatory, so I discovered this yummy gluten-free waffle brand called Lopaus Point. They’re a female-owned company, and I love supporting women entrepreneurs. The waffles are made in Ohio in a gluten-free facility. They’re delicious and go from freezer to toaster to my belly in minutes. I particularly like chocolate chip and pumpkin spice. Spread with a little PB&J and voila, a yummy snack or breakfast!

What I’m watching…

Welcome to Chippendales on Hulu. I don’t know about you, but I had no idea that Chippendales was started by a man who emigrated from India and eschewed a chance to own gas stations in favor of taking a chance on what would turn out to be an entertainment empire. The story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee takes so many twists and turns it will make your head spin. Kumail Nanjiani is amazing as a prudish, socially awkward but ruthlessly ambitious man who creates a strip club for women, and Murray Bartlett, from the first season of The White Lotus, is a riot as a dastardly choreographer who has serious “creative differences” with Banerjee. I loved learning the backstory of this wildly popular cultural phenomenon, even if the only Chippendales dancer I’ve seen is Chris Farley on Saturday Night Live.

What I’m reading…

You might have seen me rave about this incredible book, Lives of the Wives, here and on social media. I loved learning about these five deeply dysfunctional literary relationships — it’s a fitting Valentine’s Day read. My long-time friend Carmela Ciuraru is an extraordinary writer, and though these are mostly stories of trauma and heartbreak, she somehow manages to make them fascinating and even funny. It’s an intimate look at marriage but also some of the complicated power dynamics for couples that still exist today.

What I’m wearing…

John and I recently went on a short golf trip out of state with close friends and it was so exciting to be on a beautiful golf course…and I don’t even play golf! But I did for two days, and I must admit, dear readers, I was pretty good. But more importantly, I looked cute in my new Peter Millar vest and jacket. These duds will be great for early morning or late afternoon pickleball, as well!

What I’m digging, man…

I love my new CADDIS aviator readers. I feel like Peggy Lipton in the Mod Squad. Are the 70s back? I hope so. I think I look super groovy in them — I just need to get a suede fringe vest and some bell bottoms and I’ll be good to go!