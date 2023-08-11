I’m Obsessed: Taylor Swift, Carrie Bradshaw, a Good Book, and a Gorgeous Glass of Wine

Share

Plus, my gardening footwear of choice.

If you’re a dedicated Wake-Up Call reader, you know I love to tell you what I’m obsessed with lately, whether that’s an incredible pair of jeans, a can’t-miss recipe, or a TV show that’s just begging to be binged. This week, I’m dishing on what I’m buying, reading, and wearing (hint: I’ve got some fabulous dress recommendations on deck). I know you’ll love these picks just as much as I do!

What I’m listening to…

I drank the Kool-aid and I am shamelessly, utterly obsessed with Taylor Swift. Since the tour, I’ve been getting lessons about each of the albums — how old she was when she recorded (and sometimes re-recorded) each one, and the Easter eggs that have been planted along the way. I cannot get over her immeasurable talent, the incredible community she has built, and the way she has grown with grace over the years. I feel so lucky to have been able to experience it all with my girls. (PS: If you’ve been trying to put your appreciation of the Eras Tour into words, Adriana from our team did just that in her recent essay.)

What I’m reading…

The Guest by Emma Cline is all the rage this summer. It’s about a grifter in the Hamptons — and it vividly portrays the particular breed of person you can find fairly frequently in these parts. I’m still in the midst of Alex and her complicated past, but Emma Cline’s writing is spellbinding. I love her artful arch and vivid descriptions, like this one describing the women at a Hamptons cocktail party: “Their wrists were weighted with gold bracelets, the same over-large scale as their earrings. The women had a funny, girlish air — their tiny steps and uncertain smiles, satin bows in their ponytails — though most of them were probably over sixty, raised in a time when childishness was a lifetime female effect.” I hear the ending is wholly unsatisfying, but I can’t wait to get to it.

What I’m watching…

I have to admit, at first, I wasn’t sure how I felt about all of the storylines in And Just Like That on Max — and for a while, I was hate-watching the series. After all, Miranda had lost all her spunk and had become kind of a wet noodle. Charlotte’s sexploits with Harry gave me the icks and Carrie just seemed to have lost her edge. I missed the original SATC, which I still use as comfort food when I want to be entertained and amused. And while I was never a huge Aidan fan (he was just a little too crunchy and self-actualized for me) I’m really glad he’s back. I can’t wait to see his farm in Virginia (selling his furniture company to West Elm made him a “pretty penny” according to Carrie) and where their relationship goes. Right now, I’m all in.

What I’m sipping…

My friend got me these stemless wine glasses for my birthday this year, and they’ve made such a pretty addition to my summer tablescapes. The brand is named after the founder’s grandmother, who instilled in her a love for beautiful antiques. It’s also a Black and female-owned business, which makes me want to support them even more!

What I’m wearing…

A behind-the-scenes detail: In every garden tour I share with you all on Instagram, I’m always wearing my ankle Hunter rain boots to traipse through the soil. I think the bright yellow is so fun, and they’re great for any garden/outdoor work that you’re tackling in the summer and fall (aka the F word, for all of you summer lovers).