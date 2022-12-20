7 Influencers Share Their Gift Picks for 2022

Share

I am the queen of Christmas gift procrastination. White elephant with friends? I’ll grab something on the way over. Heading home on the 19th? That leaves a nice five days to do all of the shopping for my family. Christmas eve party at the neighbors? You’ll catch me running into the liquor store seven minutes before they close for the holiday.

I figured I wasn’t the only one looking for some last-minute inspiration, so I reached out to some of Katie Couric Media’s favorite TikTok and Instagram accounts to see what they’re gifting and getting this year. And because many of these picks are donations or experiences, they’re perfect for anyone who waited until now to start shopping (me).

Timm Chiusano: 45-year-old dad, husband, creative executive, and TikToker

@timmchiusano i was too stoked on how these turned out to not immediately share. we were a hot mess taking the pics, the moving subway was super hard, ev hit her head on a pole at one point. we somehow got the one on the platform with one shot using the timer on my phone. it was in the low 30’s in NYC on this day so none of us were looking forward to it but it had to get done to be on time. the cover pic was not planned, we got super lucky that anyone in that car was unintentionally hidden because of how were standing. the copy was a last minute decision that night and i’m thankful kelly lets us have this much fun with these. if i could send 825k of these out i would, i feel like you all deserve one. much love, the chiusano’s #christmascard #christmascardideas #holidaycard #holidaycards #holidaycardideas #familyphotos #familyphotoshoot #appreciatebeing ♬ Mother’s Love – Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou

“This year I’m gifting ‘gifts that keep on giving,’ like subscriptions to food and drink delivery services like Gold Belly and Flaviar. What I wish I could get as a gift is more time in a day; a better way to organize the 50,000 photos and videos on my phone so I can tell more stories, quicker; and more amazing memories with my 10-year-old daughter from this holiday season that I’ll never forget.”

Amanda Kloots: Co-host of The Talk on CBS, fitness instructor, and entrepreneur

“I’ve been really into giving to organizations in people’s names as gifts this year, and I’ve been specifically supporting an organization called Blessings in a Backpack that provides food on the weekends for school-aged children across America who might otherwise go hungry. I’m also looking for a hot man for Christmas, if anyone can make that happen!”

Kelly Rizzo: Media personality and food, travel, and music expert

“I’m giving everyone Dolce & Gabbana Sicilian Panettone Cakes. It’s a collaboration between Dolce & Gabbana and a renowned Sicilian bakery, Fiasconaro. It’s an indulgent gift and the packaging will wow people. It doesn’t hurt that they’re delicious, too. I’d like to get guitar lessons from John Mayer (half kidding).”

Neiman Marcus Dolce & Gabbana and Fiasconaro Panettoni $26+ Neiman Marcus

Jen Arnold: Mother of two, neonatologist, medical media advocate, and star of The Little Couple

“This year I’m focusing on experiential gifts. Since we recently moved up to the northeast and this is the first year that everyone is vaccinated for COVID (the kids and adults), we wanted to spend more time with family and friends. So we’re gifting plane tickets to come visit and hosting more parties. I’m sure Santa will be good to our kids, Will and Zoey. After losing our dog Rocky, they’re asking for another furry friend to add to the family. As for me, I’m asking for some R&R — after all the entertaining, I am going to need a spa day.”

Maya Feller: Registered dietician and author of Eating From Our Roots

“I’m encouraging people to make donations to the Jinny Chalmers Fund for Education Justice, an organization that carries on the work of my mother, who was an educator, a mentor, a community leader, and a fierce advocate for racial justice and equity in education. I’m also supporting Wellness In The Schools, a national nonprofit that teaches kids healthy habits to learn and live better.”

Mike LeMieux: Owner of a social media marketing company

“For myself, I’m hoping to get a pair of joggers from my favorite men’s clothing brand Cuts. When it comes to gifting others, I think the Corkcicle Canteen is a winner — it keeps drinks cold for over 24 hours and I rely on mine for hikes and workouts. But if you’re shopping for someone who’s decorating, ordering Mixtiles is a great way to get photos up on the wall. We got this for both of our parents.”

Corkcicle Corkcicle Sport Canteen Insulated Water Bottle $43 at Corcicle

Ashley LeMieux: Best-selling author of I Am Here, speaker, entrepreneur, and mental wellness and grief expert

“Storyworth! We gave this to my parents as a fun way to record their memories — it sends a prompt to your loved one once a week, and at the end of the year it compiles all their responses into a book. Saranoni Blankets are so soft and cozy and I’d love to open one up this year. Parade underwear is also one of my favorites, and once you experience them, you’ll understand why.”