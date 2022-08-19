Lifestyle August 19, 2022

Learn How to Create Show-Stopping Flower Arrangements in Katie’s Next Live Event

By Diana Valenzuela

Katie Couric with Ingrid Carozzi

Featuring tips and tricks for professional-level flower presentation.

If you’re a longtime KCM reader, you’ve celebrated some serious milestones alongside us. A big one was Ellie’s Fourth of July wedding (if you’re playing catch-up, here are some of Katie’s favorite highlights). The whole weekend was chock full of fun, gorgeous little details, but to be completely honest, we’re still stuck on those florals. Florist Ingrid Carozzi of Brooklyn’s Tin Can Studios crafted unique floral arrangements for each night of the wedding — she customized a romantic yet non-fussy garden vibe for the rehearsal dinner, sourced vintage vases, and crafted a lush arbor that truly defies description.

After witnessing Ingrid’s “farmer’s market but make it unbelievably chic” aesthetic in action, we can’t get enough of her over here. Katie has previously talked to Ingrid about her exquisite book Flowers by Design and how Ingrid has inspired countless readers to shrug off anxiety about creating their own floral arrangements at home. We’re all for Ingrid’s relaxed, casual approach and the dazzling, eco-friendly results it produces. But we wanted even more info about how we can revolutionize our own floral arrangements — and we wanted it on video.

So, in our next live event, Ingrid will chat with Katie — and everyone at home — about all things floral. Since summer is still roaring, we’re certain you’ll be able to put these tips and tricks to good use ASAP. Whether you’re decorating for an occasion or simply livening up your living room, you won’t want to miss this tutorial.

Below, you’ll find a handy list of everything you need to get started, straight from Ingrid herself. To achieve Ingrid’s enviable aesthetic, you’ll need small, round bowls, shears, a few extra tools, and the flowers of your choice — Katie will be picking hers fresh from her East Hampton garden, of course. Oh, and water. We’ll see you on August 31st at 1 p.m. EST.

Sign Up for Flower Arranging with Katie Here!

Vase (small round bowls):

Our Place Soup and Side Bowls
Leeway Home Bowls
Saban Glass Hand Blown Gather Bowl
Soapstone Bowl

Shears/clippers:

Garden Scissors

Miscellaneous tools:

Flower Frog
Floral tape
Chicken wire
Water

Types of flowers:

Dahlias
Filler/foliage (like Salvia or scarlet sage)
Echinacea
Roses
Rudbeckia
Kalanchoe

