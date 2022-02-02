12 Black-Owned Businesses to Support During Black History Month

Share

Support these businesses this month, next month, and all year round.

Black History Month has been celebrated in some form or another since 1926, when historian Carter G. Woodson pushed for public schools to focus on Black history during the second week of February, around the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. As the founder and president of what is now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Woodson was a major figure in the fight for Black history to be celebrated, studied, and given the respect it deserves.

By the ‘60s, Woodson’s movement had expanded and evolved into Black History Month, which President Gerald R. Ford officially recognized in 1976. In a written message to the nation on February 10 of that year, Ford stated that in addition to celebrating the long-delayed progress in moving toward equality for all people in the country, “we can seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Historically, Black business owners have struggled to get financing and the racial wealth gap puts aspiring owners at a significant disadvantage. Black-owned businesses tend to be smaller than the national average, and many struggled to get small-business loans throughout the pandemic. Supporting Black businesses, particularly local, small businesses, is one way to both combat persistent financial injustices and celebrate Black culture.

Color of Change put together its Black Business Green Book in December of 2020 to help people find Black-owned businesses to support at the local and national levels. Other resources include Shop Black Owned, which is still limited to a few larger cities, and EatOkra for finding local Black-owned restaurants. A simple search in your zip code will also do the trick.

In celebration of Black History Month, we’ve compiled a list of Black-owned businesses with products you’ll love, from Pattern Beauty’s curl-friendly haircare to three brothers’ handmade candle company. Shop them this month, and all year round.

Frères Branchiaux Frères Branchiaux Brothers Collin, Ryan, and Austin Gill launched their candle and scents company in 2017 to earn video game money, and their business quickly took off. Right from the start, they decided to donate 10 percent of their profits to Washington, D.C.-area homeless shelters as their way of giving back. The brothers — 15, 12, and 10 years old, respectively — develop the fragrances and hand-pour each of their soy wax candles. With a couple dozen scents available in the form of candles, room and linen sprays, reed diffusers, and more, there’s something for everyone. Team KCM can’t get enough of their Love Jones scent. buy here

Eu’Genia Shea Eu’Genia Shea Shea butter seems to be in every other body lotion on the shelf, but most of those moisturizers are packed with petroleum jelly, chemicals, harmful fragrances, and other ingredients that don’t do our skin any favors. Enter Eu’Genia Shea, an all-natural shea butter company owned by mother-daughter duo Eugenia and Naa-Sakle that supports women farmers in Ghana. Eu’Genia Shea’s minimally processed, 90 percent-plus shea butter formulations are true skin savers, and work for hair and lips as well. Buy the signature bundle to use as gifts or just for yourself. buy here

Partake Partake Denise Woodard is a mom on a mission. After her and her husband’s daughter, Vivienne, was diagnosed with severe food allergies, she founded Partake to help families like her own find allergen-free snacks they’d actually enjoy. Partake’s free-from list is impressive: no peanuts, eggs, tree nuts, soy, dairy, gluten, or artificial flavors, and the list continues from there. We’re fans of Partake’s 5-in-1 Baking Mix for pancakes, muffins, cakes, and more, but we also love their Crunchy Variety Pack. buy here

Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Tracee Ellis Ross has made it official: It’s time to embrace your curls. Her company Pattern Beauty is dedicated to celebrating curly, coily, and textured hair with products that do natural hair justice, rather than “taming” or “controlling” it. Pattern has something for every step and uses safe ingredients to make hydrating, effective products at an affordable price point. Check out the Curl Guide to help you narrow down which products will best serve your hair. buy here

Avec Avec Dee Charlemagne and her co-founder Alex Doman started Avec to fill a gap in the market for delicious, non-sugary mixers and mocktails, and they hit it out of the park. Avec’s refreshing drinks are made with real juice, little or no sugar, and natural botanicals. Their name is the French word for “with,” and that’s how they’re meant to be enjoyed: With alcohol, with friends, with family, with a good book. Our favorite is the Jalapeño Blood Orange, which makes a truly delicious tequila cocktail that isn’t as acidic as a homemade margarita and is much lower in sugar than something you’d buy at the store. But if you can’t decide, go with Avec’s Sampler to get a taste of everything. buy here

Pipcorn Pipcorn Siblings Jeff and Jen Martin found the inspiration for Pipcorn by chance. They started snacking on heirloom popcorn while moving Jen into a new apartment, and were immediately hooked: The heirloom corn kernels were smaller, more tender, and more flavorful than your average popcorn, and it was the first popcorn that Jen, who grew up with food allergies, could eat without feeling ill. The pair roped in Jeff’s then-girlfriend, now-wife Teresa and started popping and bagging the kernels by hand, and the rest is history. Though the Truffle Popcorn is pretty perfect, we’re also fans of the Cheddar Cheese Balls for a healthier version of the fluorescent-orange snacks we ate as kids. buy here

OUI the People OUI the People It’s no secret that women’s shaving products leave a lot to be desired: They’re expensive, don’t work all that well, and are full of ingredients that shouldn’t be anywhere near the sensitive skin we’re shaving. Karen Young founded OUI the People to not only provide women with high quality shaving products designed specifically for their needs, but to change the exacting and unrealistic beauty standards to which women are held. buy here

epi.logic epi.logic Meet Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton. She’s an oculofacial plastic surgeon who founded epi.logic after seeing how her patients wanted a safe, simple and effective daily skincare routine. Her products are made for nearly all skin types and are scientifically proven to improve skin in both the long and short term. Start with epi.logic’s Total Package Moisturizer — perfect for these dry winter days. Buy Here

lemlem lemlem Team KCM loves the cover-ups from lemlem. This beautifully handmade clothing line was founded by supermodel Liya Kebede after she took a trip to her native Ethiopia and met a group of traditional weavers. The products are made entirely by women artisans across Africa. “By employing traditional weavers, we’re trying to break their cycle of poverty,” the founder said. “At the same time, we’re preserving the art of weaving while creating modern, casual, comfortable stuff that we really want to wear.” Buy Here

Allison DeVane on Uncommon Goods Teaspressa Allison DeVane’s flavor-infused cubes make it easy to mix up a mean cocktail. The founder of Teaspressa sells her cocktail cubes on Uncommon Goods, and they make perfect gifts for friends, family…and yourself. We’re loving the Light & Refreshing Cocktail Trio for summer evenings, but Allison’s Beer Cocktail cubes are a great way to take your basic light beer to the next level. Buy Here

Bolé Road Textiles Bolé Road Textiles New York-based designer and architect Hana Getachew veered away from the corporate design world after ten years in the industry and dove into a career involving something she passionately knew and loved: Ethiopian textiles and interior design. Getachew launched Bolé with one thing in mind: “To be more connected to Ethiopia … to be more involved in the lives of its people and to contribute to its development.” Bolé sources its handmade textiles from weaving studios in Ethiopia that are owned and operated by women entrepreneurs. Buy Here

The Lip Bar melissarbutler.com The Lip Bar, a Detroit-based beauty company, was founded by former Wall Street analyst Melissa Butler. Frustrated with how mainstream media and the beauty industry set the standard for beauty, she started her cosmetics company in her kitchen. She sought to make a company that was diverse, inclusive, and without “excessive amounts of unnecessary chemicals.” Butler’s TLB is vegan, paraben-free, non-toxic lipsticks made to flatter a variety of skin tones. She was initially rejected by Shark Tank but now has over $2 million in funding and is sold in Target stores across the U.S. Talk about a hustle. Buy Here

Posterity Paper instagram.com/posteritypaper/ To put it succinctly, Posterity Paper is “not your grandma’s stationery.” Founded by Tiffany Grimes in Georgia, this female entrepreneur, who was inspired by her own grandmother, was bored by generic birthday and greeting cards so she decided to create her own. Her mission is “to inspire a new generation of thoughtfulness by providing stationery that helps women show up for the people they love.” Her cards are perfect to send for a celebratory occasion or with a surprise treat in the mail! Buy Here

Red Bay Coffee Red Bay Coffee Red Bay Coffee Roasters was founded in 2014 by renowned San Francisco Bay area artist and food entrepreneur Keba Konte, who is part of “the fourth wave of coffee.” This new wave aims to ethically source specialty coffee that is deeply rooted within their community and culture. Red Bay seeks to create unity by hiring and serving people of all backgrounds, especially people of color, the formerly incarcerated, women, and people with disabilities. Companies like Facebook source Red Bay as their primary coffee supplier for its Menlo Park HQ office. Buy Here