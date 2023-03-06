7 Female-Founded Businesses to Support During Women’s History Month

Share

While supporting women should be a daily endeavor, 2023 marks the 37th annual Women’s History Month in the U.S., which celebrates and honors the diverse and important roles women have played throughout our nation’s history while acknowledging that those contributions have been “consistently overlooked and undervalued.”

This year’s theme — “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” — honors the storytellers, artists, authors, journalists, and all women who have documented, borne witness to, and reflected on the human condition. It’s a reminder of women’s contributions to our understanding of the world, from Toni Morrison’s portrayal of the Black experience to Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor’s reporting on Harvey Weinstein.

While women have shattered many proverbial glass ceilings since the first Women’s History Month in 1987, we can’t take that progress for granted. Many women leaders are leaving their companies for a variety of reasons, including continued microaggressions, lack of support for hybrid work, or a devaluation of their accomplishments in the workplace compared to their male counterparts. Not to mention the overturning of Roe v. Wade and continued attacks on women’s reproductive rights and blatantly sexist news coverage from both sides of the political spectrum. Supporting the younger generations as we waft through this is equally important — the CDC reported that teen girls are in a mental health crisis, likely driven in part by a rise in sexual violence against them in recent years. It’s all a sobering reminder to support women wherever, whenever, and however you can.

In honor of the month and to elevate women leaders across a range of businesses, we’ve rounded up nine trailblazing, female-led brands we know you’ll love. For more, head over to the female-founded section of Katie’s Shop.

Thistle Farms Thistle Farms Founded by Becca Stevens more than two decades ago, Thistle Farms provides a loving community, supportive housing, employment, and education opportunities for women survivors of domestic abuse, trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Residents live and work at Thistle Farms’ facilities in Nashville for two years before moving on to other employment or continuing to work in different roles within the Thistle Farms program. We love their handmade bath, body, and home products, like their woodsy Calm candle, lightweight Body Butter, and fresh room sprays in a variety of natural scents. Shop here

Momkindness Momkindness Molly Lindemann and Kyle Nanna know that we can all use a helping hand once in a while. As working moms, Lindemann and Nanna struggled to find diaper bags that worked for their lifestyles, so they created a product that would have parents’ backs — literally. Enter Momkindness, a line of multipurpose bags with pockets galore, removable clutches for running a quick errand, wipeable interiors, convertible straps, and more. Our fave is the Duo Backpack, which is perfect for both moms on the go and your average commuter. Shop here

Likhâ Likhâ As someone who spent a decade traveling the world, Nathalie Llorente-Lim interacted with hundreds of artisans who make unique, beautiful products but struggled to support themselves and their families. Determined to help, Llorente-Lim founded Likhâ to give craftspeople in her native Philippines access to new markets, help them create products that appeal to a global audience, and guarantee that they’re paid 25 percent above the living wage. We’re obsessed with Likhâ’s animal planters as a cheerful addition to any room, and their floor baskets and catchalls offer a sophisticated solution to having no time or energy to organize. shop here

Little Words Project Little Words Project After experiencing bullying as a child, Adriana Carrig started making bracelets featuring supportive words and slogans for her sorority sisters and continued to build on that foundation after college with Little Words Project. With everything from calming mantras to custom options, Little Words Project has a mood-boosting style for everyone. On our wrists you’ll find the following reminders: Grateful, Breathe, and You Got This. We’re also big fans of the Giveback Collection, which gives 25 percent of net proceeds to various organizations. shop here

Golde Golde In an effort to make holistic wellness more accessible to all, Trinity Mouzon Wofford and her partner Issey Kobori started whipping up nutrient-rich drink blends from their home kitchen. They’ve since grown Golde into a full line of delicious wellness lattes, fruity drink mixes with a myriad of health benefits, and plant-based face masks that are gentle and effective. We can’t get through winter without the Original Turmeric Latte Blend, which is spicy, a little sweet, and an amazing addition to a cozy Sunday afternoon. shop here

Saltery Saltery After encountering colorful, flavorful salts at a market in Paris, Lily Leedom returned to her beachside home in Duxbury, MA, and got to work on recreating the magic. A few years of experimentation later, Leedom achieved the perfect feathery flake and launched Saltery to share it with the world. She now makes infused salts and seasoning blends for any occasion, from decorating cocktail rims, sprinkling on salads, and topping off soups and even desserts. We like the sweet-salty-fragrant Maple Sugar blend sprinkled over oatmeal or baked ham, while the Jalapeño Lime is an unmatched addition to margarita rims and guacamole. shop here