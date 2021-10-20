Share

From jewels to shoes to home goods!

The early bird catches the worm! Or should we say savings during the holiday season? But thankfully, there’s no need to leave your Thanksgiving dinner early or wake up in the wee hours of the morning the following day to score major discounts. Walmart rolled out its Black Friday deals in October, well ahead of one of the busiest shopping days of the year…and more deals are on the way!

“Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. said in a press release. “The team has worked hard to prepare for another outstanding holiday season, and no matter how or where our customers choose to shop – from the shelf in a store, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered to their front door – they can depend on us for a safe and convenient shopping experience.”

The retail giant’s second annual “Black Friday Deals for Days” kicks off in November with savings spread across three events (Nov. 3 online, Nov. 10 online, and the third TBA). However, those looking to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping won’t have to wait until then. “Thousands of deals” are already available on Walmart’s website and we’ve rounded up some of the best on fashion, home, and more!

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021

The stylish Michael Kors number comes in an array of colors and offers plenty of room for your necessities. The tote features chain handles and multiple pockets for storage. Oh, and it’s over $200 off right now!

Whether you’re a Potterhead or have one in your life, this trunk-like box containing the seven Harry Potter hardcover books is a magical steal. The box set even comes with decorative stickers! And it’s about half off right now!

Need a break from cleaning? Handover your vacuuming and mopping chores to the iHome AutoVac Nova. The robotic vacuum, which can be connected to Alexa or Google Assistant, is able to simultaneously do both with its 2-in-1 tank, and when it’s done, the Nova automatically empties its dustbin and recharges. It’s over $300 off right now!

If you prefer a more traditional vacuum but are ready to cut the cord, then the LG CordZero should be on your list. The vacuum’s detachable quick-release battery allows users to clean for up to 50 minutes. And stick vacuums are all the rage these days — and we promise, they live up to the hype.

Forget those morning coffee runs! The Ninja Speciality Coffee Maker will turn you into your very own barista at home. With the device, which does not require pods, you’ll be able to brew a single cup, half carafe, or full carafe with your favorite grounds. Get the luxury kitchen addition while it’s $40 off.

Give your skin the golden treatment, literally, at a discount! This Peter Thomas Roth face mask is infused with 25-karat gold flakes. The oil-free mask is designed to help improve signs of fine lines and aging, and they recommend it for all skin types.

It’s Dior, darling! How could you possibly turn this deal down? The floral perfume has top notes of tangy red berries and comes in a chic bottle complete with a bow.

Step out in style this winter with these Circus by Sam Edelman hiker boots. The shoes, designed with a padded insole and faux shearling accents, are available in three colors, brown, ivory, and black grey, and are currently $40 off.

Bundle up and still look cute out in the cold wearing Orolay’s windproof and waterproof down jacket. The outerwear number with a fleece-lined hood can be purchased in seven colors and is seriously on sale right now. Best of all, it’s suitable for machine washing and has six pockets!

Shine bright like a diamond this holiday season. Walmart is offering an incredible deal on 0.38-carat solitaire stud earrings. Shoppers can pick from three metal colors: 18K white gold plating over silver, 18K rose gold plating over silver, or 18K yellow gold plating over silver. They are originally $670 but are currently just over $100!

Juice it up in your kitchen turning your fruits and leafy greens into a refreshing drink. The masticating juicer saves you the hassle of having to strain pulp and has a reverse function to prevent blockage. And living a healthier lifestyle doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg if you act fast!

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission