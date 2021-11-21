Share

In case you needed an excuse to re-furnish.

This is it, everyone: the Big Game of the shopping season. The fourth quarter, the final period, the sale to end all sales. Black Friday weekend is upon us! And after that? Cyber Week, kicked off by Cyber Monday.

Serious shoppers know that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are the very best days of the year to rack up tremendous savings on clothing, electronics, home goods, and more. But this year, with the housing market on fire in a way as “unprecedented” as these “unusual” times, we’re hunting bigger game. What’s hot now is furniture season. And Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no exception. Here are some of the furniture sales we’re most looking forward to:

Wayfair : Early access sales with discounts of up to 80 percent off. Look out for those discounts plus hourly flash deals and free shipping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Plus, Giving Tuesday pairs your discounts with donations.

: Early access sales with discounts of up to 80 percent off. Look out for those discounts plus hourly flash deals and free shipping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Plus, Giving Tuesday pairs your discounts with donations. Frontgate : Early Black Friday savings up to 50 percent off sitewide from Nov. 21-25. Save up to 60 percent sitewide plus free shipping from Nov. 26-28. Save up to 70 percent plus free shipping sitewide from Nov. 29-30.

: Early Black Friday savings up to 50 percent off sitewide from Nov. 21-25. Save up to 60 percent sitewide plus free shipping from Nov. 26-28. Save up to 70 percent plus free shipping sitewide from Nov. 29-30. Burrow : Save upwards of 10 percent off on orders with code BF21 from Nov. 20-27. It increased to 15 percent with code CM21 from Nov. 28-Dec. 5

: Save upwards of 10 percent off on orders with code BF21 from Nov. 20-27. It increased to 15 percent with code CM21 from Nov. 28-Dec. 5 Purple : Get $600 off mattress + bundle Nov. 11-Dec.7

: Get $600 off mattress + bundle Nov. 11-Dec.7 Outer : Save up to 20 percent, or donate your savings. Receive an extra 5 percent discount on your purchase if you choose to ship in Spring 2022. Plus, 30 percent off sitewide Nov. 25-28 and 30 percent off and free shipping with code FREESHIP on Nov. 29

: Save up to 20 percent, or donate your savings. Receive an extra 5 percent discount on your purchase if you choose to ship in Spring 2022. Plus, 30 percent off sitewide Nov. 25-28 and 30 percent off and free shipping with code FREESHIP on Nov. 29 Terrain: Save 25 percent with code NOV25

Since last year, we’ve been moving and grooving. Many of us have upsized our homes, resulting in empty rooms begging to be filled. And temp-to-perm isn’t just a job category anymore — it’s the state of our home offices. With so many of us anxious to finally finish those living spaces, without further ado, here’s what you should buy from the best furniture deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

Wayfair’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

This brand is a favorite online furniture and home goods superstore not only for its breadth and range of products but also for its competitive pricing. Luckily, that doesn’t mean they’re immune from the price-slashing of this shopping weekend! They’re offering early access sales with discounts upwards of 50 percent. On the big days themselves, look out for hourly flash deals on Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. Plus, Giving Tuesday pairs your discounts with donations.

Hawthorn 3 Legs End Table Love the Scott (Property) Brothers? Now’s the time to invite them into your home via their exclusive collection with Wayfair, especially at such savings. Simultaneously rugged and sophisticated, statement pieces like this unique conversation piece accent table let you show that your taste is no fixer-upper. buy here

Imani 81.5” Square Arm Sleeper Who says a sleeper can’t be stylish? Certainly not Mercury Row, whose transitional split-back design folds like a two-part futon to reveal room and stability enough to support 600 pounds. Or, just recline the back for lounging. Either way, this flexible tufted velvet piece will have you covered for relaxing, resting, and making the most of your space. buy here

Merrimack 42” Single Bathroom Vanity Set It’s not vain to want a new vanity that’s as beautiful as the reflection above it. And when the price tag jumps down a whopping four figures, it’s downright practical! Its solid hardwood timeless design, plentiful drawers, and neutral color options such as white or gray with brushed nickel hardware make it even more so. Plus, it comes fully assembled, soft-close hinges and all. buy here

Frontgate‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

I don’t know about you, but I always loved getting into this catalog on the plane and fantasizing about what I would buy for my dream home. The good news is that buying on Black Friday through Cyber Monday means possibly turning that wish list into reality, with up to half off everything on their site from 11/21 to 11/25, then up to 60 percent off and free shipping from 11/26 – 11/28. While stock may disappear fast, taking the risk of holding out until 11/29 – 11/30 can score you as much as 70 percent off, plus free shipping on even furniture.

Hunter Sideboard As we all get ready to entertain again, there’s no better time than this year’s holidays to unveil a new showpiece like this gorgeous sideboard. A luxurious stone top made of real Carrara marble, hardwood materials, slow-closing hinges, and a fully-assembled delivery make sure that guests know you haven’t forgotten how to host. You’re back and better than ever. buy here

Mirabelle Chaise Lounge luxuriantly in this ultra-plush pillowed chaise lounge. Its kiln-dried hardwood frame holds high-density foam cushions that are wrapped in feathers and down, a perfect combination prepared to receive any level of collapse while promising never to do so itself. It’s built to last, with a lovely velvet fabric available in an array of colors, all of which will only acquire further sheen over time. buy here

Burrow Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

This season is built for cuddling, snuggling…and burrowing, which is exactly why this sale couldn’t be more clutch. Code BF21 takes hundreds off your purchase from 11/20 to 11/27. And from 11/28 to 12/5, CM21 will get you upwards of 15 percent off for every corner of the home including new rugs, pillows, tables, benches, and more.

Range Collection Sofa In stock and ready to ship, you might only be two weeks away from seated bliss. These Mid-Century Modern, Scandinavian chic but deceptively plush sofas are wonderfully modular, which means there’s a just-right set for every room. Tool-free assembly, easy additions, and your choice of neutral fabric colors and leg finishes make these sofas pieces that can grow with you, no matter which configuration you start off with. buy here

Block Party Rug No living room ever looks properly tied together without the presence of a great rug. Although we suggest getting your sofa first, during the Black Friday early access sale, we recommend making your shopping spree a one-two punch as promo code CM21 takes big money off rugs, pillows, tables, benches, and more during Cyber Week, which starts Sunday 11/28 and goes through Sunday, 12/5. The more you spend, the greater a percentage you save, so have at it! buy here

Lulu and Georgia‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

“Elevated essentials” is the claim to this brand’s fame, the tasteful site owned by Sara Sugarman of Decorative Carpets luxury flooring and interior design pedigree. And now, we have something more to be thankful for with their THANKFUL promo code, which will take 25 percent off your entire purchase made between 11/19/21 – 11/29/21.

Anabella Dresser The category “modern traditional” may sound like a bit of an oxymoron, but one look at designs like this dresser ought to be enough to trigger an “aha!” moment. This newcomer features gorgeous accents that harken to past interior design trends and streamlines them, turning tassels into elegant metal handles, curving shapes into contained flows, and plenty of practical space, which is always timeless. buy here

Anie Bookcase If you’ve always wanted those eclectic, tastefully staged tall shelves of books and objets d’art but weren’t quite sure how to get it together without it looking messy or crowded, this bookcase is your dream come true. Dividers within each shelf make it easy to keep items spaced out and looking intentional. The sections are all of varying heights and widths, which provides ultimate flexibility for your items on display. buy here

Ruggable‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Gone are the days of having to get your rug professionally (and expensively) cleaned! Ruggable is a godsend for high-traction areas and those who can’t stand the sight of muddy paw prints, whether they’re made by four-legged creatures or two. And now, they’re 20 percent off from 11/15 – 11/30…so step on this sale!

Jonathan Adler Milano Peacock Rug Just because it’s practical doesn’t mean it’s not beautiful or can’t be high-end designer-made. Did you know that Ruggable has partnered with Jonathan Adler to bring his famous style into their selections? The collection is sizeable…and so is the selection of sizes. We really like this abstract peacock rug, with its flowing lines and teardrop centers. But most importantly, we love that we can get an ivory background rug without worry. buy here

Purple‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

You’ll be hard-pressed to feel more rested than after a night in a Purple…especially knowing you get a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty, and free returns and shipping. And now, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can save a bundle when you buy a bundle. Up to $600! Even more dreamy: you can score up to $50 off the Purple Bed Frame or Purple Foundation, and $200 off the Ascent Adjustable Base ($400 off Split King).

The Purple Bed Frame We’re suckers for an upholstered bed frame, and the understated, clean Scandinavian design of this one will make you the same. Gray is a great go-to when it comes to neutral hues, especially with two to choose from. Choose light or dark with complementary wooden legs, but in either shade, it’s a home décor chameleon. All it’ll ever take to change your look is a few pops of color in your pillows and bedding. Plus, Purple’s bed frame is as easy to assemble as it is to accessorize…which is to say very. buy here

Purple Hybrid Premier 4 Mattress Their trademarked GelFlex grid is tangibly different than everything else that’s out there — its hyper-elastic polymer is designed to never take a body impression even while redistributing pressure all the way across its surface, and leaves you with a lasting impression of comfort. This model offers the thickest layer yet, and stainless steel coils, too, for instant adaptation, plus sheets and pillows. Add on more accessories to score the biggest savings. buy here

BJ’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

This warehouse store doesn’t often have a big furniture showroom, but what they save in display space, they save you in dollars. Their Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials are unbelievable, with hundreds in reductions off already affordable, high-quality furniture. To make the splurge even easier, BJ’s also has a buy now, pay later flexible payment option that you can use for delivered and in-store or curbside pickup for holiday purchases over $99.

Lifesmart Zero Gravity 2D Massage Chair I don’t know about you, but I could use a massage…every day. This year’s deal makes a chair that does the job pay for itself in just a few sessions. Available in-club or online for a whopping $900 off, knocking the price down to $599.99, this is one purchase that can literally promise to melt your stress away, especially as it’s the primo version with the single button zero-gravity design, extendable footrest, and built-in foot and leg massage zones. buy here

Harlow Queen Bedroom Collection Finally ready to furnish that extra bedroom? How about you do it like a master? This warehouse store is taking up to $800 off bedroom sets while supplies last, which means that your spare needn’t look sparse — it can be elegant, stylish, and fully done with all the fluff and none of the fuss. Plus, a sale on Sealy Posturepedic mattresses — including this king for under $300 after a $600 discount — means your guests can sleep in comfort and style. buy here

Berkley Jensen Windsor Aluminum Fire Chat Set Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean it’s too early to think about outdoor furniture! Let’s just call it proactive and positive thinking. BJ’s is striking up to $400 off their patio sets, including luxe ones like this. The chairs are sumptuously cushioned and swivel, so you can warm up at any angle around the conversational fire pit. In fact, with this set, what’s stopping you from grabbing a thick blanket and drinking your hot cocoa outside? buy here

Outer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Being as we’re all of furniture-buying age, it’s safe to say you’re familiar with “choose your own adventure,” right? Well, take that and apply it to discounts on this outdoor furniture brand! You can choose to donate 1 to 15 percent of your spend toward Outer’s goal of planting a million trees or receive a discount on your purchase in that same range. Or, as good things come to those who wait, you can get a bonus 5 percent off or donated if you wait until spring 2022 to receive your purchase, for a total value of up to 20 percent.

Black Wicker Outdoor U-Sectional The only thing cozier than gathering around a campfire is gathering around in comfort. This modular sectional with the brand’s new matte black wicker material is a stylish way to revisit that feeling. However, the easy-to-separate pieces allow you to change your mind if you want a bit more breathing room. Regardless, the gray fabric cushions are fade-proof, stain-resistant, and easy to clean, and the never-rust legs and aluminum-magnesium alloy frame are ready for up to 400 pounds of pile-on, now that we can get close again. buy here

Teak Outdoor Coffee Table – Concrete Inlay Put a conversation piece at the center of your conversation pit to make your gathering the most talked-about in town. This outdoor coffee table creates a perfect, practical anchoring spot, with a low-maintenance, hardy concrete surface and responsibly produced, Forest Stewardship Council-certified teak from Central Java. Any question about this arresting table is a natural segue into environmental topics and responsibility and the importance of quality material, such as naturally rot-resistant wood like this. buy here

Terrain’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Simple, soothing aesthetic that recalls the — you guessed it! — terrain around you is this brand’s signature, with lovely furniture designed for the great outdoors. And now, you can get even on-sale items for an additional 25 percent off with promo code NOV25.

Spruce + Galvanized Steel Potting Station

Plants and gardening, both indoors and out, reached new heights of popularity across generations while we were spending more time at home. The joy of nurturing life, watching it tangibly and nearly immediately grow and flourish, is something that once awakened, won’t go dormant. This makes this handy and lovely potting station a piece to treasure for ages, with a galvanized steel surface for your tasks, two basket-style drawers to neatly place your tools, and a shelf for open interpretation. We especially love the flexible-use S-hooks that you can use when you’ve filled up the attached ones. buy here

Woven Wicker Butterfly Chair Skip the chrysalis stage and turn your outdoor seating right into a butterfly with this classic, enveloping chair on an iron frame designed to endure through the ages. The woven wicker material is far from fragile like its namesake, too, and easy to clean with just soap and water. buy here