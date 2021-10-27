Share

Shimmering makeup, Christmas candles, and sweet chocolates, anyone?

After tons of holiday parties and plans got canceled last year, we think it’s fair to be a little extra with your celebrations this time around. But, with the holiday season comes stress — especially if you’re seeing family again for the first time in a few years. So, we have an idea that will make this time leading up to the holidays a little less stressful. Because let’s face it, this time of year can sometimes bring out the Scrooge in all of us. Between hosting family and friends, finding the perfect gifts, and winning the cookie contest, there’s almost always some degree of stress in all the planning. That’s why buying yourself (or a loved one) an advent calendar is a surefire way to help take some of the winter pressure off — while bringing a little holly jolly before the main event.



And we don’t mean your typical advent calendar filled with tchotchkes that clutter. We’re talking about luxury, decadent, delicious, goodie-filled advent calendars that’ll make you feel like you’re the star on top of the Christmas tree. Not only are these advent calendars a way to treat yourself, but they’re also a great way to show someone you love that you’re thinking of them during the holidays. And who doesn’t deserve a little daily reminder that it’s OK to indulge in some self-care? No matter if you like teas or chocolates or beauty products, there’s an advent calendar out there that’ll make this season shine a bit brighter. (And if you’re looking for other amazing holiday gifts at a steal, check out which Black Friday deals we’re snagging up ahead of time.)



From Charlotte Tilbury’s shimmering makeup sets to chocolate-filled surprises from Godiva, and luxury candles by Diptyque, we rounded up the most amazing advent calendars to count down the season with. Just make sure you order them soon so they arrive in time — supply chain issues are already backing up holiday shipments!

Best Advent Calendars 2021

Beauty Dreams & Secrets Holiday Calendar by Charlotte Tilbury Give the gift of glowing skin with this 12-piece Charlotte Tilbury set featuring the makeup queen’s best-sellers — like their cult-fave “Pillow Talk” lipstick. It’s designed to look beautiful on all skin tones. Buy Here

Mini Candle Advent Calendar by Voluspa Who doesn’t love lighting up a new candle? Voluspa’s set features 12 mini candles in scents like pumpkin spice latte (because we aren’t ready to give those up yet), forbidden fig, and Tahitian coconut vanilla. Buy Here

Christmas Tea Holiday Advent Calendar by Vahdam Teas If tea’s your thing, you’ll love Vahdam’s advent calendar packed with 24 loose-leaf teas in flavors like sweet cinnamon masala chai and blooming rose black tea. Buy Here

Eight Nights of Hanukkah Advent Calendar by Sugarfina Celebrate eight nights of Hanukkah with sugary kosher-certified surprises from Sugarfina. And after each sweet treat, you can flip the box around to help light up the menorah. Buy Here

Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar by Godiva This Godiva advent calendar is ideal for the chocolate-obsessed. Let the luxury chocolates melt in your mouth – whether you’re surprised with a Santa cut-out or a raspberry star. Buy Here

Food52 x Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn Advent Calendar If you’re planning to snuggle up this winter and watch the latest shows on Netflix, this Food52 advent calendar was made for you. For 24 days, use it to pop open a new flavorful popcorn surprise. Buy Here

Advent Calendar by Diptyque If you don’t feel like braving the winter cold but are yearning for a self-care spa day, opt for this indulgent 25-piece set from Diptyque featuring the brand’s beloved candles and scents. Plus, you’ll also score a limited edition Pine Tree candle and a few extra holiday ornaments for the tree. Buy Here

Festive Christmas Chocolate Countdown Calendar by Cadbury Cadbury created a 24-piece advent calendar that’ll satisfy your sweet tooth (but also your child’s). For less than $25, grab a few for the entire family. Buy Here

Hannukah Calendar by Olive & June Olive & June makes some of the longest-lasting nail polishes in the business. Use their “Eight Nights of Mani Magic” advent calendar to get all the tools you need in time for a gorgeous at-home Hanukkah manicure. Buy Here

Holiday Advent Calendar by L’Occitane Are you a sucker for travel-sized beauty goodies? Then you’ll want to lead up to Christmas with L’Occitane’s 24-day advent calendar that’ll give you enough mini toiletries for the year ahead. Buy Here

Vegan Chocolate Advent Calendar by Food52 Food52 strikes again! This time with vegans in mind. Start opening this on the Dec. 1, and dazzle your taste buds each day after with vegan chocolates by Goodio, a decadent Helsinki-based chocolatier. Buy Here

24 Days of Matcha by David’s Tea Matcha has so many incredible health benefits, like lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, and it can even help defend against cancer. We won’t spoil all of the surprises for you (just a few). With this advent calendar, you’ll be able to start your mornings with matcha flavors like candy cane, lavender honey, and berries and cream. Yum! Buy Here

