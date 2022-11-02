8 Beauty Products Every Woman Needs, According to Bobbi Brown

Share

You don’t need a million products to achieve a beautiful look.

From the importance of embracing your natural beauty to the correct order to apply makeup, we can always count on Bobbi Brown to share her sage advice with us. What’s one of Brown’s all-time favorite tips? Minimize stress by keeping your daily routines simple — especially when it comes to applying makeup.

When you keep hardworking beauty products at your fingertips, getting ready in a flash becomes effortless. Before you even open your beauty drawer or kit, you’ll know exactly what you’re going to find inside and how to use the products. (We recommend taking that extra time you save in the A.M. to savor your coffee a little longer.)

So what are the indispensable beauty products every woman needs? We asked the makeup artist and founder of Jones Road (everyone’s favorite no-makeup-makeup brand) to curate the ultimate makeup bag for us. Hint: It’s pared down to eight essential products you’re going to want to have on repeat (no matter what season you’re in). We love how many of her favorite finds are also multi-tasking, like her go-to eyeshadow that also works double-duty to cover up gray hairs and fill in sparse brows. Ready, set, declutter!

8 Beauty Products Every Woman Needs to Create a Makeup Capsule Collection

1. Daily SPF Supergoop! “Sunscreen is a must every day (not just in the summer) and SuperGoop! is one of my favorites. This sunscreen goes on clear and smooth, leaving my skin with a velvety finish,” says Brown. “Apply this on your face first, before applying any balm, tinted moisturizer, or foundation.” Be sure to lather it on over neck and hands, too. $44 at Supergoop

2. Miracle Balm Jones Road “This balm truly is a multi-tasking miracle. I use it to add moisture and an all-over healthy glow to my skin,” says Brown. The best part is that you don’t need any tools to use it. “Using my fingertips, I warm up the product and apply the balm onto my cheeks and my neck,” says Brown. “I also use it on my eyelids and lips to give me an all-over natural, healthy look. Even on days when I’m feeling extra tired and my skin is looking dull, I use Miracle Balm and instantly look better.” Brown’s everyday shade is Tawny, but if you like a bit more color, she recommends trying Flushed to get that perfect “just finished a great workout” glow. $38 at Jones Road

3. Face Pencil Bobbi Brown “I don’t wear a full face of foundation every day, but I always have two shades of face pencils in my makeup bag to cover any redness on the skin (like around the nose and mouth), to cover dark circles under the eyes and to even out my skin tone,” says Brown. “I apply them with my fingers to blend them in. The result: You want to look like you have no makeup on and the color should just blend into your skin.” Take this quiz to find out out which shade works best for your skin tone. $25 at Jones Road

4. Mini Tweezers Amazon Brown doesn’t leave the house without her trusty tweezers. “Tweezerman tweezers have been a staple in my makeup kit since I started out as a young makeup artist. I take the mini-slant tweezers with me wherever I go to keep my brows clean and well-groomed,” says Brown. “These tweezers also come in very handy to remove a splinter. I especially love the Mini Slants in hot pink because I can immediately find them in my bag.” $12 at Amazon

5. Black Mascara Jones Road “I don’t wear a lot of makeup, but I never leave the house without two coats of dark black mascara on my lashes,” says Brown. “It instantly brightens up deep-set eyes. This mascara is also a clean formula which is nearly impossible to make, but this product nails it. I guess that’s why it’s always sold out!” $26 at Jones Road

6. Dark Brown Eyeshadow Jones Road No surprise here, but brown is one of the legendary makeup artist’s favorite colors for makeup because it’s so versatile. “This deep brown shadow has a beautiful matte finish that can be used everywhere — on the lower eyelid, on the brows to fill in any gaps, or as an eyeliner either dry or wet,” says Brown. “I even use it to cover up any grey popping up in my hairline between root touch ups. It’s a true multi-tasking product.” $25 at Jones Road

7. Pink Blush Ben Ritter/Jones Road “Blush is the quickest way to instantly energize your skin and this pop of pink blush looks great on everyone,” says Brown. “Use a wide brush to apply from the apple of your cheek to your hairline. Apply some Miracle Balm on top for extra glow.” $28 at Jones Road