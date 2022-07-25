Beauty July 25, 2022

Ask Bobbi Brown: How to Get the Perfect Eye and Brow Look

By Emily Pinto

Bobbi Brown

You asked, she answered: Bobbi’s here with the solutions to all of your eye and eyebrow makeup questions.

If you’re still finding your feet in the bushy brow era after years of keeping your eyebrows thin, you’re not alone. It can be difficult to determine the best way to enhance your eyes, especially if your brows and lashes are thinning or you’ve developed tough-to-navigate creases in your eyelids. If you’re in need of some guidance, leave it to us — or should we say, leave it to the goddess of all things gorgeous, Bobbi Brown. We sent the Jones Road Beauty founder and makeup mogul all of your questions about how to keep your eyes and eyebrows looking fresh, and she’s got some great advice for us all. 

Bobbi Brown’s Eyebrow and Eye Makeup Tips

What’s the best way to do my eyes for the evening without product settling into creases and folds?
“Always prep the eyelid and brow bone with a neutral-colored matte shadow first. Then, whatever color shadow you put on top of it will lock into place and not crease. For an evening look, you’ll want to swap out your brown or navy eyeliner for a black liner. Finally, add a few coats of really black mascara and you’ll have that beautiful contrast that creates the perfect evening look.”

Blonde woman wearing neutral eyeshadow
Jones Road

I have dark pigmentation under my eyes. What concealer should I wear?
“Try using a corrector under your concealer to neutralize some of the dark pigmentation. I like using our face pencils for a controlled, smooth application, especially over the eye cream. They come in 25 different shades so can match any skin tone.”

Woman applying Jones Road face pencil under her eyes
Jones Road

My eyebrows are thinning. Help! What can I do?
“Fill in your brows using an eyebrow pencil in the color of your hair, not darker. I have found that using a fatter pencil makes brows look thickest. I prefer pencils or a shadow over liquid options because they are much more controllable and give a more natural look. Right now, I’m obsessed with the Jones Road Brow Pencils. They have these tiny hairlike fibers in them that add dimension and fullness to your brows. Plus, they are waterproof so are perfect for the summer when you are at the beach or pool!”

Woman with dark brows next to streaks of brow pencil color
Jones Road

Can I use Miracle Balm on my eyes?
“I’m a huge fan of a glossy lid and Miracle Balm gives you that same sheen but without the heaviness or stickiness that can come with an eye gloss. Use whatever’s left from your face, or scoop out a pea size, warm it up between your fingers and pat the product on to the eye lid. If you don’t like using your finger, try the Eye Fluffy Brush.”

Woman wearing Miracle balm on cheeks, lips, and eyes
Jones Road

At what point in your eye routine should you add Miracle Balm?
“You can use it as a quick eye shadow topper after your eyeliner and mascara is already on, but I recommend putting it on before. If you’re planning on wearing powder eyeshadow as well, I would put Miracle Balm on top of that.”

How do you choose an eyeshadow color that’s right for you? 
“If you stick with neutral shades like taupes, grays, browns, it simplifies everything because these colors look great on everyone.  And to add contrast and open up the eyes, use a good eyeliner that’s darker than your shadow for good contrast and add a couple of coats of black mascara.”

Hand applying eyeshadow to woman's eyelids
Jones Road

What’s the practical difference between the different eye brushes?
“The Eye Fluffy Brush is for the perfect sweep of eyeshadow, while the Eye Blending Brush is important to have for blending the eyeshadow seamlessly. The Eye Detail Brush is great for people with smaller eyes or who want to do detail work with their eyeshadow.

Jones Road eye blending brush
Jones Road

