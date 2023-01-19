This New Skincare Line Proves That Not All Beauty Products Are Created Equal

Share

Fibroquin Essence promises to plump skin — and it’s powered by some serious science.

When we’re kids, skincare consists of the white goop our parents apply all over us before we head outside. As adults, things get more complicated: We’re advised to continue this SPF tradition, drink lots of water, get plenty of beauty rest, and schedule yearly cancer screenings. Our collective passion for proper skincare starts early and only heightens as we age.

The skincare industry has matured pretty dramatically, too. Back in the 70s, the idea of a multi-step skin routine featuring essence, toner, moisturizer, SPF, and even at-home laser gadgets would’ve seemed absurd to most. But the vanity tables have clearly turned: The global potion- and lotion-filled skincare market is expected to surpass $145 billion by 2028 — a figure that’s up over $40 billion since even 2021. (For perspective, skincare sales hovered around an estimated $1 billion back in 1981.)

And while there are more creams and serums hitting shelves than ever before, not all skincare products are created equal. Many brands jump onto ingredient bandwagons, slapping buzzwords like “gold-infused” or “botanical” over pretty packaging, without investing in the scientific rigor needed to make sure their formulations actually work.

These marketing gimmicks frustrated Victoria Fu and Gloria Lu, two cosmetic chemists who met while working at L’Oréal and eventually left in 2017 to start Chemist Confessions. Their brand creates skincare products and shines a light on ingredient science and beauty-industry insider secrets.

“Time and time again, we see companies take the early steps of finding what they consider to be the new ‘miracle’ ingredient and seeing if it gains traction — and then you’ll see it in everything,” says Lu.

“If it works for hair, then it must be good for skin, right? But that’s not how science works. Different products might not play well with certain formulas.”

And when it comes to skincare formulation, science matters. That’s why Fu and Lu joined forces with Revela — a biotech company that uses the same scientific and artificial intelligence techniques used in cancer research to create targeted beauty solutions, like hair-growth serum — to develop a first-of-its-kind collagen-boosting skin product called Fibroquin Essence.

The lightweight, gel-like product contains Fibroquin™, a proprietary new molecule that was created through Revela’s AI modeling. It’s proven to support the skin’s pro-collagen bio-pathway to help boost volume, tightness, and elasticity — all of which tend to decline with age.

Courtesy of Revela

“We purposely formulated the product to be a gentle, layerable essence that anyone can slot into their routine as a first step after cleansing in the morning and at night,” says Lu. Fibroquin Essence is also safe to use alongside other skincare products, including retinol. Lu explains, “We tested to make sure that it doesn’t cause any additional irritation when you pair it with other anti-aging actives.”

The results have been impressive: In a clinical trial featuring women with early signs of aging between the ages of 30 to 70, 93 percent of participants showed a significant improvement in skin elasticity after just eight weeks.

As with plenty of other skincare products, it’s vital to stick with the Fibroquin routine. “Addressing concerns like skin plumpness and volume takes time,” says Fu. “That’s one of the most challenging things about this industry because marketing claims are so glamorous and bedazzled, and you expect the product to work right away, but consistency is key.”

Fu and Lu have enjoyed their 360-degree quest to create a proprietary new product that produces real results, and they’ve had lots of help along the way. Says Fu, “We really appreciate Revela because they’re willing to go the extra mile.” As Lu explains, that diligence is a too-rare thing. “This journey of development from start to finish — identifying the Fibroquin molecule, then the in vitro testing, then the formulation, and finishing with the clinical testing — doesn’t happen often enough in this industry.”

Shop Fibroquin Essence