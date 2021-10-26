Bobbi Brown and Katie Created a ‘Going There’ Makeup Kit — See What’s Inside!

Share

It’s available to purchase for a limited time!

One of the wonderful things about a career in journalism is that you get to meet some of the most interesting, creative, and talented people in the world. While some of these friendships come and go, others last a lifetime, spanning highs and lows, career changes and life changes. For Katie, one of these friends is makeup artist and Jones Road founder, Bobbi Brown. “I’ve known the talented Bobbi Brown since my TODAY Show days, and have always admired her as both an artist and a businesswoman,” Katie gushes. “I’m so proud of her for continuing to be a trailblazer — she’s the absolute best at what she does.”

Brown was the beauty editor at TODAY for 14 years

And let’s just say, the feelings are mutual. Here’s what Bobbi had to say about her friendship with Katie: “Katie and I have been colleagues and friends for decades and she has always been tremendously supportive. Throughout our friendship, I’ve watched her experience some incredible personal and professional highs and very public lows. She’s navigated all of it very gracefully — while raising two incredible daughters. And I admire her for that. It’s taken me six decades to realize that being confident in your own skin isn’t about embracing only what’s perfect in your life. It’s about having the courage to confront the whole truth about yourself, your experiences, and the people you’ve met on your life’s journey. I’m so lucky that Katie’s been part of my journey.”

Katie and Bobbi on TODAY, from Bobbi’s Instagram

If you’ve already tried any of our recommendations from Bobbi’s makeup line, Jones Road, then we assume you’re already a convert. As if we needed another reason to be obsessed with Bobbi and Jones Road, she just released a “Katie Kit” in honor of Katie’s memoir, Going There.

Bobbi and Katie created the limited edition kit to celebrate this milestone. Most of the female KCM staffers have tried it as well, and we’re speaking from the heart when we say it’s amazing and will change your life — or at the very least, your makeup routine. So…what exactly is in this kit anyway?

“The Katie Kit”

It has four items in it, which are all you need for a fresh, camera-ready face! First, there’s what one of our staffers calls “the absolute, hands down, best mascara I have ever used in my life.” Everything from Jones Road is clean formulated, cruelty free, and vegan and it’s tough to find a clean mascara that doesn’t clump and then fall in little pieces onto your cheeks. This formula is perfect for people of any complexion, and will leave you with dramatic lashes that still feel light.

Next, there’s The Best Pencil in navy. This eyeliner is smooth, buttery, and easy to apply. Why did Bobbi choose a blue eyeliner for Katie? “To compliment those gorgeous blue eyes of hers, of course!”

Then, there’s the mini Miracle Balm in bronze. For ladies with fair skin, don’t be intimidated by the color — it goes on practically translucent. It’s a perfect shade for anyone with pink undertones, but is generally a great overall balm for any woman who wants to look a little glowy. Bobbi chose this color for Katie because “it makes me think of Sag Harbor, and how much she loves the summer.”

Finally, there’s the Cool Gloss in pink gold shimmer. It’s an incredibly versatile gloss; you can wear it on its own for a slight sheen, or you can put it over your favorite lipstick to keep your color from cracking. This is another item that works with virtually any skin tone, so stock up!