The Bold and Bright Polish Colors You’re About to See Everywhere This Summer

Plan on giving your neutral polishes the summer off.

We’ve almost made it: Summer’s just around the corner, meaning it’s time to switch from sneakers to sandals and (relatedly) the perfect time to makeover your nails with bold colors inspired by the bright season ahead. While muted neutrals work wonders during the cold winter months, it’s way more fun to mix things up at your next mani or pedi by picking a shade that’s inspired by fiery summer sunsets, blooming hydrangeas, and trips to the seaside.

“Summer is all about having fun and being playful with your nails. Think bright, nearly neon pops of color to faded pastel hues and florals,” says ​​Sarah Gibson Tuttle, the founder and CEO of Olive & June (a KCM team favorite and original Katie Shop brand!) “There really are no rules.”

Which polish colors will be trending this summer?

“Neon orange will be everywhere,” says Gibson Tuttle. “Rock it as a solid mani or a french tip. It’s super fun but also surprisingly wearable.” And if classic red is one of your go-to’s, Gibson Tuttle recommends trying out a juicy watermelon hue like Olive & June’s limited-edition Field Day polish.

If you’re looking for a more paired back pop of color, a pastel mint green reminiscent of a hefty scoop of your favorite ice cream is also a refreshing welcome.

How to prep your nails for the summer elements

To avoid annoying chips and cracks the next time you spruce up your nails, make sure you’re prepping them correctly. “Avoid getting your nails wet for an hour before you paint them. Water makes your nail plate expand, which can cause chips and cracks later,” says Gibson Tuttle. “Then, dip your fingers in nail polish remover before you paint, so you remove any and all oil from the nail bed. If you’re prone to chipping, add a Nail Primer before your first coat of polish so that it really grips to your nail plate.”

Unfortunately, getting sunscreen on your nails during trips to the beach or local pool can also dull the finish of your nails. Luckily, there is a fix. “Reapply Top Coat every two to three days to keep your mani/pedi looking as shiny as possible,” says Gibson Tuttle. “It’ll also add a layer of protection and will extend the life of your mani/pedi.”

Now that you’ve got your mani/pedi marching orders in place, shop our round-up of this summer’s most luscious and electrifying polish shades.

The Best Summer Nail Polish Shades 2022

The Summer Polish Set by Olive & June Olive & June “This summer, we were inspired by the endless fun and nostalgia of summer camp,” says Gibson Tuttle. “The palette is a collection of remixed primary colors, which reminds us of our favorite childhood memories from friendship bracelets, to the lake, and the rest of the great outdoors.” Snag all seven of the limited-edition summer polishes before they sell out. Buy Here

Counselor in Training by Olive & June Olive & June Each time you tap away on your phone or keyboard, remind yourself of the happy hue of sunset by coating your nails in Olive & June’s fiery orange Counselor in Training. Buy Here

Field Day by Olive & June Olive & June This juicy watermelon shade practically screams summer. Paint Field Day on your nails and toes for an unexpected departure from classic red. Buy Here

Exercise Your Brights by OPI Ulta Beauty As the name suggests, summer’s all about exercising your “brights.” This pop of neon pink will get the job done and even features an extra dose of shimmer that’ll really make your nails glisten. Buy Here

Set The Tiki Bar High by Essie Amazon Tiki bar time? Yes, please. Amplify your fingers and make your toes sing with a few bright coats of Essie’s bold purple shade. Buy Here

Sleeping Bag by Olive & June Olive & June If your favorite ice cream flavor is mint chocolate chip (which feels undeniably coastal-grandma approved), then you’ll want to coat your nails in this creamy mint hue. Bonus assignment: Snap a photo with your ice cream cone and showcase your mint mani on social media. Buy Here

Can’t Stop The Feeling! by Deborah Lippman Sephora Are hydrangeas your “thing”? Match your nails to the stunning perennial blooms with Deborah Lippman’s powerfully pink Can’t Stop the Feeling! shade. Buy Here

Freshly Juiced Duo by NAILS INC. Sephora This 2-in-1 polish set takes color inspiration from the juiciest fruits of the season — orange and watermelon. Pack a serious punch on your nails by glossing them in these vitamin-C infused colors. Buy Here