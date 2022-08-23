These Natural Deodorants Actually Work Without Constant Reapplication

Share

Say goodbye to aluminum and BO.

When claims that antiperspirants and deodorants containing aluminum cause cancer or Alzheimer’s started spreading years ago, of course we freaked out; putting something on our bodies every single day that could cause health problems isn’t exactly the goal of our morning routine.

Natural deodorants seem to be a safer, perhaps better alternative than regular ol’ deodorants you’d buy at the grocery store, especially if they don’t contain aluminum or pore-clogging ingredients. However, scientists have found that antiperspirants and aluminum-containing formulas actually won’t cause life-altering diseases. In fact, they’re rather safe.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s bad to switch to a natural deodorant. Those with sensitive skin or those who want a more sustainable beauty routine may find they prefer something natural over a formula that’s not, and that’s OK! Turns out both natural and regular deodorants work well, but neither will stop you from sweating. That’s where antiperspirant is needed.

If your head is spinning from thinking about what you apply to your pits, you’re not alone. With people doing armpit cleanses, switching formulas, making their own deodorants, or just sticking with whatever they’ve been using for years, it can be confusing to know what would work best for you or what’s best overall.

What is a natural deodorant?

Because there’s no regulated definition of what the “natural” part of natural deodorant is, it honestly varies. Some formulas without aluminum consider themselves natural, while others say that a formula is only natural if it contains ingredients you can pronounce or find in your kitchen.

In the most general sense, natural deodorant is a deodorant formulated without aluminum. This doesn’t mean they’re chemical-free, though. We often think of chemicals as a negative thing, but they’re really just “any substance that has a defined composition.” Water is a chemical, and it isn’t so bad, is it?

Natural deodorants use odor neutralizing ingredients and chemicals, like baking soda, arrowroot powder, and magnesium hydroxide, to absorb moisture and decrease body odor. Antiperspirants, however, use aluminum to physically block pores and decrease sweat production.

That said, if you want to sweat less, a natural deodorant won’t work for you, because its purpose isn’t to decrease sweat, its purpose is to deodorize your sweat.

Does it work better than regular deodorant?

The short answer? No. But that’s because it isn’t any less effective than regular deodorant, so they honestly work the same. Just as you’d find with any product, different brands and types of deodorant will produce different results. It all depends on what you like and what works best with your body.

Maybe you prefer a gel formula to a solid formula, or maybe you want something unscented instead of scented. Just like regular deodorant, you’ll have to do some testing to see what works best for you.

Do you have to do an armpit detox before switching to natural deodorant?

If you’ve seen people using masks or toners on their pits claiming that it will help remove aluminum or prevent your body from smelling as you transition to natural deo, you’ve probably wondered if that’s what you should be doing. And if you have applied a clay mask to your armpits and had to hold your arms in the air for 15 minutes while it does its thing, you know how annoying the process is.

Some people wipe their underarms with apple cider vinegar to help “detox” the area, while others use baking soda pastes or even specialty products. The reality is that you don’t need to detox before you switch to a new deodorant. You just need to be ready to stink for a little while.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, like any change you’d make to your personal care routine, it takes a bit for your body to adjust. When it’s been used to having antiperspirant block sweat from coming out of your pores, of course your pits will stink for a bit after you stop using it. You’re literally going from sweating less to sweating more, which means you’ll have more odor-causing bacteria under your arms than you usually would. It can take a bit for your natural deodorant to work, so the key is being patient.

If a natural deodorant isn’t “better,” why should you use it?

Just like pretty much everything in life, it all boils down to preference. Some people prefer using a natural deodorant because they feel better about the ingredients, like that it’s packaged more sustainably, or because it agrees better with the sensitive skin under their arms.

Others may like certain scents of natural deodorants more, or they may like that there are more unscented options to choose from. If you feel better about slapping on some homemade deodorant rather than applying it from a tube, do you! If you want to stick with your trusty old store brand stick, that’s fine, too.

If you’re interested in making the switch to natural deodorant, it can be confusing to know where to start. Here are some of our favorite brands that keep us feeling dry and smelling fresh all day long — even through workouts or especially sweaty days.

