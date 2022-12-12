18 Holiday Gift Sets for Beauty Buffs and Skincare Beginners Alike

Share

From everyday essentials to special occasion products, these sets have it all.

For every friend we have with an encyclopedic knowledge of makeup and skincare, we also have a friend who knows even less than we do. Both of those friends will more than appreciate a beauty-related gift for different reasons: The beauty expert because they can’t justify buying themselves another lipstick, while the newbie will be grateful for the head start. Luckily, your favorite beauty brands’ holiday sets are a veritable treasure trove of gifting opportunities.

There are practical skincare sets, festive makeup kits, and every combination of products you can imagine that will appeal to both the minimalists and maximalists on your list. We rounded up 18 of the best sets this holiday season at a wide range of price points, including everything from hand and foot care to vibrant eyeshadows and facial massagers. And if none of them quite fit what you’re looking for, Nordstrom and Sephora offer hundreds more sets to browse. Bonus: Holiday sales running right now will get you even more bang for your buck.

For more gift ideas, visit our complete 2022 holiday gift guide.

Best Beauty Sets for Holiday Gifting

Danessa Myricks Beauty Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment Set Sephora For your favorite efficiency expert, we recommend this set of three multi-use tints from Danessa Myricks Beauty. It comes with a pink matte, a pink metallic, and a clear glaze cream product that can be used wherever you want some color or glow — like your cheeks, lips, eyelids, or nose. The colors are rich enough that a very little goes a long way, and they work for all skin tones. $30 at Sephora

ILIA Eye Set ILIA This kit from ILIA packs a lot of punch for such a little package. It includes a KCM favorite, the Limitless Lash Mascara, along with ILIA’s liquid eyeliner and both a matte and metallic cream-to-powder eye shadow. And the products feel as good as they look since they’re made of clean ingredients that won’t irritate your skin. $56 at ILIA

Oak Essentials Mini Routine Oak Essentials This set is ideal for anyone who’s looking for a routine that can counter dry winter months (or just likes to try out new products). It comes with mini sizes of the five core products from Jenni Kayne’s new skincare line, all of which are natural and deeply hydrating for radiant skin. $68 at Oak

Versed Skin De-Stressing Gift Set Versed Versed is known for making high quality skincare at more accessible prices, and this bundle is one of our faves. It comes with Versed’s Just Breathe Clarifying Serum, Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream, and an acupressure wand that’s designed to gently massage away tension in the pressure points of your face. It’s perfect for the chronically stressed out person on your list. $20 at Versed

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Volume 5.0 Full-Sized Gloss Bomb Trio Kohl’s We’re all about Fenty Beauty’s luscious lip glosses, known to glide on smoothly, stay put, and shine bright light a diamond without the stickiness. This set includes the lip-plumping Heat formula in a sheer nude, a richly colored cream formula in a light pink, and a bold, shimmery fuchsia that’s beautiful and festive. At just $38, it’s a steal we can’t pass up. $38 at Kohl’s

Jones Road Start-Up Kit Jones Road This set of four power-players from Bobbi Brown’s clean beauty line make an excellent gift for someone who likes to keep things simple yet stylish. It includes clear lip gloss, dark brown eyeshadow that can be used to fill in brows or cover grays as well, a shiny tint that highlights your eyes when dabbed at the inner corners, and an easy-to-use eyeliner pencil. $68 at Jones Road

Henry Rose Discover Set Henry Rose Picking out a fragrance for someone is like the roller coaster of gifting — it can go wonderfully right or terribly wrong. Take the adrenaline rush out of it with the Henry Rose Discover Set, which comes with sample sizes of Michelle Pfeiffer’s full line of clean, genderless scents. $45 at Henry Rose

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Set Wander Beauty Wander Beauty’s signature eye masks are different from everything else on the market, with a 3-layer design meant to keep them in place under your eyes while holding in heat so the hydrating serum soaks in more effectively. Plus, the soothing serum tackles puffiness, dark circles and fine lines, so you can easily say these are the full package. $38 at Sephora

Winky Lux Cheeky and Bright Bundle Winky Lux Makeup that looks pretty in your medicine cabinet or on your countertop is right up our alley, and Winky Lux’s holiday duo of rose-shaped blush and highlighter takes the cake. They’re both cream products that are buildable and hydrating, and the neutral shades work across skin tones. $35 at Winky Lux

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Set Sephora Charlotte Tilbury’s universally flattering Pillow Talk products have a cult following for good reason, backed by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Amal Clooney. Get your giftee red carpet-ready with the iconic nude pink shade, which comes in four forms with this set: a lip liner, a matte lipstick, a plumping gloss, and a hydrating tinted balm. $49 at Sephora

Lancôme Holiday 8-Piece Beauty Box Set Nordstrom You simply cannot beat the price on this loaded set from Lancôme, which boasts a combination of skincare and makeup products all packaged in a gold cosmetics case. It includes standouts like the Rénergie Lift Multi Action Ultra Cream, the Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover, and a 12-shade eyeshadow palette. Get one for yourself while you’re at it — we won’t tell. $75 at Nordstrom

Kiehl’s Head-to-Toe Hydrators Set Nordstrom Kiehl’s is known for its high-quality, unisex products suitable for all skin types, making this set a great gift for just about anyone — especially the skincare-resistant man in your life. It comes with body lotion, a healing hand salve, the best-selling Ultra Facial Cream, and gentle eye cream for even the most sensitive skin. $30 at Nordstrom

Patchology Best in Snow Hand & Foot Moisturizing Kit Nordstrom Give the gift of an at-home spa day for when it’s too nasty outside to venture to the nail salon. Patchology’s winter gift set includes a self-heating hand and cuticle treatment that’s great for chapped knuckles and dry skin, as well as a moisturizing foot mask to make your heels and toes baby-soft. It pairs well with Netflix on the couch, ambient lighting, and a seasonal candle. $18 at Patchology

L’Occitane Hand Cream Indulgences Set Nordstrom ‘Tis the season for dry hands, so you can’t go wrong by having a few of these sets stashed in a closet as last-minute gifts. Anyone — and we do mean anyone — will enjoy this set of three purse-sized hand creams in mild, comforting scents perfect for the season. $29 at Amazon

La Mer Replenishing Discovery Set Nordstrom For a dose of luxury, go with La Mer’s Replenishing Discovery Set, which is exclusive to Nordstrom and contains travel-sizes four hydrating products formulated to soothe and renew your skin, including the brand’s iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream $170 at Nordstrom

Too Faced Christmas Bake Shoppe Makeup Set Too Faced Whether or not you’re into cutesy packaging, you will be into the colors and value of these eye and face palettes. The set comes with a whopping three palettes with eight eyeshadows and one face product in each, plus a tube of the brand’s signature mascara. Gift them as is or break them into three separate gifts. $54 at Sephora

Nars The Glow Getter Face and Lip Set Sephora This Nars set comes with lightly tinted lip balm, Nars’ signature Orgasm Blush, and a mattifying-yet-illuminating setting powder that will leave skin glowing and photo-ready. Perfect for beauty newbies or fans of the classics. $45 at Sephora