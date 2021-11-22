Share

From Sephora to Dermstore, here’s where to find the best beauty bargains this holiday season.

The holidays are the best time of year to makeover your makeup because everything’s on sale! Some of our favorite beauty brands — like MAC, bareMinerals, and Clove + Hallow — offer their full-priced items at a major discount. Even the big beauty retailers like Sephora and Dermstore (where you can shop across all of your favorite brands at all different price points) are offering sitewide discounts. And some of the high-end skincare brands that literally never go on sale are part of the events. Major win!

Below, we’ve rounded up the best of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty sales. Whether you want to try a new shampoo and conditioner duo or you want to totally revamp your self-care routine, we bet you’ll find the products you’re looking for on sale right now. We suggest taking an assessment of what’s currently running low in your beauty bag and then shopping your heart out for new products that will keep you fresh in the New Year. It’s also the perfect time to try out a new beauty brand you’ve heard about but didn’t want to risk paying full price for if you weren’t sure you’d like the product.

But take note: the Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty sales are only available for a limited time. And unlike years past when Black Friday lasted a single day (and we all had to make a mad dash to the stores at midnight to reap discount benefits), all of the brands below are kicking off their Black Friday sales at the beginning of Thanksgiving week and will mostly last through Cyber Monday. So, what are you waiting for? Fill up your bathroom shelf with the products that will make you feel and look your best!

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Sales of 2021

bareMinerals‘ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Take 25 percent off your purchase from the cult-favorite clean beauty brand from Nov. 22-27. Then, until Nov. 29, you’ll get 30 percent off sitewide (plus free shipping!).

What to Buy:

Give yourself the gift of a natural glow with this limited edition complexion set that includes foundation, bronzer, and finishing powder.

Hydrate your lips, then polish them off with the flattering color of your choice using this gorgeous holiday lipstick set.

Clove + Hallow‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

This all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free brand was founded by makeup artist Sarah Biggers-Stewart. If you’re into highly pigmented (but clean) makeup — this is a go-to brand. Get 40 percent off across their site from Nov. 22-29. P.S.: They’re releasing their brand new permanent brow gel on Cyber Monday, and you can be the first to try it that day at 40 percent off.

What to Buy:

Revitalize your makeup routine by using all-new makeup artist-quality brushes. This 3-for-1 set features complexion, dual-sided eyeshadow, and concealer brushes.

Tired of your makeup disappearing an hour after applying it? Use Clove + Hallow’s BlurFlex priming serum to help your makeup grip to your skin and last much longer.

Dermstore‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

If you’re looking for a specific skincare product, you’ll likely find it here. From Nov. 21 to 29, you can score up to 30 percent off products from over 200 brands that usually never go on sale.

What to Buy:

Does your hair break easily? It might be the shampoo and conditioner you’re using. Olaplex’s formula adds additional protein to your strands so your locks stay strong. Test it out with their Hair Essentials holiday set that includes their three bestsellers.

Drench your dry winter skin using Peter Thomas Roth’s premium Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. Once you try hyaluronic acid, you’ll never go back.

First Aid Beauty‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, First Aid Beauty is reducing all full-price items by 30 percent. Just be sure to use the checkout code MAGIC30 to reap the discount.

What to Buy:

First Aid Beauty’s best-selling Facial Radiance Pads are easy to use — just swipe one of the small circular pads across your face for a brighter, smoother, and cleaner complexion.

Try out their creamy (fragrance-free) daily facial cleanser which works hard to re-hydrate skin (which we all need during this time of year). It’s also gentle enough to use on dry and oily skin.

Follain‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Clean beauty lovers, rejoice! Follain, an EWG-verified brand, only uses the cleanest (read: non-toxic) ingredients in all of their skincare products, but they also sell other popular brands like Saie and ILIA. Get 20 percent off your total purchase from Nov. 23 to 29.

What to Buy:

You should be using a daily SPF even when it’s not sunny out. Saie Beauty’s Sunvisor with SPF 35 is made with super-hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and shows up transparently on skin.

Soften your hands and lips this season with Follain’s limited edition Hydration Duo set that features their iconic hand cream and lip balm (plus a cute bag to keep them in!)

MAC Cosmetics‘ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Overhaul your facial products this Black Friday. Starting Nov. 25-30, MAC is 40 percent off face and foundation products. Plus, you’ll get 30 percent off everything else, too!

What to Buy:

Tame unruly brow hairs and even fill a few in with MAC’s best-selling Eye Brow Styler. One end features a sturdy brush, and the other has a fine-tip crayon to color in sparse areas.

MAC’s iconic Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation is a hybrid between the two face makeups. It lasts up to 12 hours, provides medium (natural-looking) coverage, and comes in nearly 60 shades.

Sephora‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

The one-stop shop for beauty buffs, Sephora is hosting the sale of the season. You can score up to 50 percent off full-priced products from Nov 22-29. Plus, they’ll be dropping daily deals on brands we love like Kiehls, Peter Thomas Roth, and Tarte.

What to Buy:

For a long-lasting mascara that will make your eyes pop, look no further than Tarte Cosmetics’ Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara. It’s free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates and it won’t cause black dust to settle underneath your eyes halfway through the day.

Give your nails a little love by treating them to NAILS INC.’s quad of four adorable shades spanning from deep red to a pale pink.

SIO Beauty‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

SIO Beauty is on a mission to slow down signs of aging — without the use of injectables. Their skin-plumping products work wonders and they’re offering 25 percent off all products from Nov. 22-28. Then from Nov. 29-30, you get 25 percent off plus a Sparkle Patch of your choice for $5.

What to Buy:

A face mask for your chest area? Yes, please! SIO Beauty’s Chest Wrinkle Pads are a must-try.

Reduce the lines of fine wrinkles on your neck and chest, plus firm up the skin on your body with SIO Beauty’s 2-in-1 Body Firming set.

ULTA‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Looking for stocking stuffers? Grab ’em on sale during ULTA’s mega Black Friday sale which runs from Nov. 21-27. Check in daily for new discounts up to 50 percent off on beloved beauty products across an array of the most popular categories — like hair, nails, skincare, and beauty.

What to Buy:

Morphe, a brand loved by the Kardashian clan, makes an epic Continuous Setting Spray, which you can mist all over your face to make your look last throughout the night.

If you’re looking for a neutral eye shadow palette that’s perfect for everyday use (and also features shades you can use for a smokey eye), look no further than this Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette by Urban Decay.

Winky Lux Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

From Nov. 25-28, you can score up to 40 percent off. Plus, if you spend over $35 (which won’t be difficult!), you’ll get a free Neapolitan Balm. And from Nov. 29-30, you get the Meow Palette with purchases over $35.

What to Buy: