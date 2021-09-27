Share

Plus, all the tools you need to perfect them.

Don’t know how to boil water or make a sandwich? It’s never too late to learn!

We’re all adults here, and as adults, there are just some things in life you can’t avoid: laundry, dishes, taxes, and cooking, to name a few. But one of those is at least slightly more enjoyable than the rest (unless you’re one of those people who finds sorting laundry relaxing — we’re jealous). Cooking! Sure, it can be a pain, but to many (myself included), it’s an art. Not many consider taxes fun, but millions of people consider cooking fun. So, if it’s a chore you’ve avoided all your life, we get it. But, give it a chance! It’s creative, it’s colorful, and you get to eat after! You can’t say that about every “chore”!

I’ll be the first to admit that cooking isn’t always easy. But it doesn’t have to be hard! There are loads of dishes that are easy to learn how to make and can become your go-tos. Basically, you don’t have to love cooking, but you should know how to make pasta or scramble some eggs. Here are five foods everyone should know how to cook. And if you find yourself enjoying these, there are more recipes where that came from!

5 Easy Recipes Beginner Cooks Should Master

1. How to Make Eggs

It’s often said great chefs test new hires by asking them to make an omelet or scramble some eggs. The theory? If you can cook an egg perfectly, you can learn to cook anything well. The secret to cooking any style of egg recipe is low heat. In addition, the pan needs to easily release the eggs, so make sure you have a great nonstick or cast iron pan, like the Lodge Pre-Seasoned skillets, and don’t be afraid to add a little butter or oil before adding the eggs. In addition, a pinch of salt takes an egg from drab to delicious every time.

2. How to Roast Vegetables

Frozen vegetables were a thing of my youth, and I can still see the soggy green beans, carrots, and peas that were always in a little saucepan on our cooktop, getting mushier by the second while simultaneously burning. But bad veggies can be a thing of the past! When working with fresh vegetables, from broccoli to carrots to cauliflower, I cut them into 1/2” pieces, toss them in olive oil with a little kosher salt, and spread them out on a sheet pan, making sure to leave a little space between pieces so they brown instead of steaming. Throw them in a very hot oven — I’m talking 400 to 425 degrees F — and let them roast for 10 minutes. Give them a stir and let them keep cooking for another 5-15 minutes, or until they start to brown and blister. Squeeze a little lemon over the top if desired, or add a sprinkling of chopped herbs or a tablespoon of grated parmesan. Prepare to love vegetables!

3. How to Make Pasta

There are three tricks to making perfect pasta every time: a pot that is big enough to let those noodles swim (I use the 8-quart Le Creuset stockpot), salted water, and knowing how to tell when it’s done. No matter what type of noodle you’re cooking, make sure to bring the water to a boil before adding the pasta. In addition, the salt should be added before the pasta goes in as well. (I use a tablespoon of kosher salt for a pound of pasta.) Having a 6 to 10 qt. pot is key if you’re cooking a large batch. When the water is boiling, add the pasta and give it a stir. As the water comes up to a boil again, stir the pasta some more to ensure it’s swirling around in the pan and has room to move. Last but not least, always check to see if it’s done a few minutes before the instructions tell you. Pasta should always have a little bite to it when it’s drained, as it will continue to cook when the sauce is added. And yes, saving a little bit of the starchy pasta water to add to the sauce is a great technique. It thins out the sauce if necessary while improving the texture of the final dish.

4. How to Roast a Piece of Chicken

When I see people cutting into their chicken to see if it’s done cooking, I cringe. Any time you are cooking animal protein, the key to keeping it juicy is to keep from cutting into it until it’s finished cooking. Allowing it to rest for 5-10 minutes on a cutting board before slicing will allow the juices to be distributed evenly throughout the chicken, leaving you with juicy and delicious pieces every time. This is especially true when working with lean pieces of meat like boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Whether you choose to grill your chicken or roast it in an oven, adding a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and your favorite seasonings will help bring out the flavors of the chicken. I like to cook mine at a temp around 375 degrees F for 20-30 minutes, depending on the size of the pieces. The most important part? Cooking the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of about 160 degrees F, you can use an instant-read thermometer for that — I rely on the Thermapen, which will give you a read in under 3 seconds (or one second if you’re in a rush)! The meat will continue to cook while it rests, raising the final temperature to 165 degrees, which is the perfect temperature for chicken!

5. How to Grill a Steak

There is a long-running joke among my girlfriends: knowing that I grill for a living, they always ask me to teach their husbands how to properly grill a steak. There are a few tricks to grilling a perfect steak, whether it be a ribeye, skirt steak, or filet. Allow the meat to come to room temperature for an hour before grilling. If the meat has been marinated, pat it dry before putting it on the grill. If it’s not marinated, brush it with a little olive oil and sprinkle it with kosher salt on all sides. Place the meat on a hot grill grate — 400 degrees or higher — and cook for 4-8 minutes per inch, flipping once during cooking to sear both sides. If the steak is so thick it’s starting to char before it’s finished cooking on the inside, move the steak to a cooler part of the grill or even to a 350-degree oven to finish cooking. The most important part? The steak should be between 130 and 150 degrees F when you take it off the grill, depending on how you like it cooked. And like chicken, using an instant-read thermometer to check the temperature instead of cutting into it makes the biggest difference in the outcome. Again, allowing the meat to rest for 5-10 minutes before serving will ensure the juices stay where they should — inside that beautiful steak instead of on your cutting board!

