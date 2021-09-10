Weekend Whats: Gretchen Carlson

Share

Journalist, activist and founder of the nonprofit Lift Our Voices shares what she’ll be doing this weekend— including wearing one very cheeky t-shirt!

Gretchen Carlson, once known for being one of Fox News’ most beloved anchors, now has a new legacy: as the whistleblower who inspired women across the country to stand up to workplace injustice. Well before the #MeToo movement, the former Fox News anchor’s bold actions helped to expose an insidious culture of workplace sexual harassment, and bring down Fox Chairman Roger Ailes. Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World (with a write-up by our very own Katie Couric!), she’s also the author of the bestselling books Be Fierce and Getting Real.

Gretchen has taken a sour situation at Fox and turned it into something not just sweet, but powerful: a new nonprofit which she started with former Fox co-worker Julie Roginsky, called Lift Our Voices. The organization aims to eradicate laws and business practices that prevent employees from publicly discussing and disclosing toxic workplace conditions. Next week, we’ll be sharing an in-depth interview with Gretchen and Julie about the incredible work they’re doing to help both men and women who are being exploited in the workplace. In the meantime, Gretchen shared some choice weekend recommendations, including an ultra-simple veggie-centric recipe, and a favorite T-shirt with a secret message that’s right up her alley.

What to Read: David Rubenstein’s The American Experiment: Dialogues on a Dream, specifically about the powerful women he profiles.

What to Watch: The White Lotus on HBO, and Sex/ Life on Netflix!

What to Listen To: My podcast. On Get the News With Gretchen Carlson, I offer up straight-down-the-middle headlines of the day.

What to Wear: I have a T-shirt that I bought four years ago at American Eagle with the words “Women Get It Done,” but in subtle letters it actually reads ‘Women Get Sh*t Done.” Enough said. [While we couldn’t find Gretchen’s exact tee, we think either this one or this one are pretty good alternatives.]



What to Cook: I love this spinach bake that my friend sent me the recipe for — it’s so easy! Put one bag of spinach in a 9×9 pan along with 1/2 cup melted butter, and add a chopped white onion. Then add 1/2 cup milk, 3/4 of a bag of light shredded mozzarella cheese, and pour over the spinach. Bake at 425 for 20 minutes. Delicious and healthy!