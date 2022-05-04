Health May 4, 2022

Have a Question About Women’s Health? We’ve Got You Covered

By Emily Pinto

When it comes to women’s health and wellness, there can be a lot of confusing info out there. That’s why we created a place to help you find the right answers. 

If you’re a big KCM reader, you’ve probably noticed that we cover a lot of women’s health content. That’s because for so many women, their health issues get sidelined, ignored, and even misdiagnosed. And that’s not something we can simply sit by and watch.

With the help of our friends at Hologic, we’ve curated a one-stop resource for our readers to catch up on all of the health-related topics we’ve covered together in the past year, from when to start routine screenings to how to encourage your kids to advocate for their own health. If you’ve got questions on women’s health, we want to help answer them.

Which Countries Value Women’s Health Highest? The Rankings Might Surprise You

Understanding the areas in which countries are struggling to support women’s health is crucial in figuring how to improve health outcomes, and Hologic’s unprecedented study provides some major insights that may shape how nations approach women’s health in the future. We’ve highlighted some of the most surprising things we learned from the Index. What’s the overall takeaway? That when it comes to taking care of women’s health, every country has a lot of work to do.

What Women Should Know About Wellness Screenings at Any Age

We’re exploring the general guidelines for when women should get regular health screenings — from mammograms to osteoporosis checks — during their annual appointments. Find out which exams you should prioritize based on your age. 

There’s No Such Thing as TMI When it Comes to STIs! An Expert Weighs in on All Things Sexual Health

According to OB/GYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips, sexually transmitted infections are a lot more common than you think. How much do you know? Test your knowledge with this True or False test — STI edition.

She Told Her Doctor Her Cancer Medicine Was Making Her Sick — He Ignored Her

Colleen Dunlavy wants to share her story so that other patients know that it’s OK — and even encouraged — to advocate for themselves: “If a doctor isn’t a fit for you, and if you feel like they’re dismissive or biased, don’t ignore that feeling,” she says. “You have a right to know what’s going on in your own treatment, and for your concerns to be taken seriously.” Thanks to Colleen and our partners at Hologic, we’re here to help you advocate for yourself if you feel you’ve been dismissed by your healthcare provider.

How to Encourage Young Women to Advocate for Their Health: ‘Don’t Talk, Listen,’ Says Dr. B

Our resident health expert Dr. Rebecca Brightman is here to encourage parents to talk to their daughters about taking their health seriously — so they’ll continue to prioritize it as adults. Learn some tips on how to support your daughter’s health and wellbeing.

How to Have Difficult Health Conversations With Your Kids

Dr. Rebecca Brightman has already offered us some great information about how parents can encourage daughters to advocate for their own health. Now she’s back to talk about how and when to broach crucial conversations with your kids on topics like puberty, emotional health, and family health history. 

More About

Health
May 3, 2022

We Spoke to a Therapist About What You Should Know Before Trying Therapy

Anyone who’s never experienced therapy probably has lots of questions about who the process is meant for and what it’s actually like. If you ask licensed therapist Kier Gaines, the answer to the first question is that it’s for everybody, and the answer to the second is that it’s like an oil change for your […]
May 2, 2022

Therapy Is More Accessible Than Ever — Here’s How to Access It

In the past, getting therapy might’ve been difficult to work into your monthly budget or schedule. From expensive fees to the inconvenient mid-workday trip to a therapist’s office, therapy has traditionally been difficult to access. Yet, studies show that 52.9 million Americans and a quarter of Medicare beneficiaries live with mental illness. While it may seem to some like a nice-to-have but […]
April 29, 2022

Your Own Worst Enemy: How to Stop Bullying Yourself

“There’s nothing special about me.”  “I’m not enough.”  “I suck.” “I hate myself.”  Sound familiar? One of the most harmful things we do to ourselves, emotionally and mentally, is to engage in negative self-talk. Studies have shown that the practice decreases your brain’s reasoning skills and ability to form memories, and puts you at greater […]

