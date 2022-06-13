Health June 13, 2022

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: What Causes the Neurological Disorder?

By Katie Couric Media

The neurological disorder impacts people over the age of 60 most frequently.

Justin Bieber has been living in the spotlight for over a decade now — so when the A-list singer and former child star announced on Instagram that he was canceling a number of dates on his latest world tour due to a health problem, it didn’t take long for news to spread fast. Bieber’s ailment is called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it has caused half of his face to become paralyzed. The neurological disorder is extremely rare, which might be why you’ve never heard of it until now.

What happened to Justin Bieber?

In his Instagram announcement, Bieber explained, “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Bieber then winked one eye, but not the other. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he said. “I can’t smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face.”

While the facial paralysis is severe, the star was also quick to note that he hopes to have a full recovery — although when, exactly, that will happen is unclear. “I’m going to get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal, it’s just time,” Bieber said.

If you’ve never heard of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, here’s a quick primer on what the disease actually is, how it occurs, and what the treatment approach is for the select few who are afflicted with it every year.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Fortunately, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is not a permanent affliction and rarely causes long-term symptoms. While most cases impact adults over the age of 60, it does not disproportionately impact a certain sex. It’s also extremely rare. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), five in 100,000 people get this affliction at some point in their lives.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same exact virus that causes chickenpox. This virus can stay dormant in a person’s body after they have chickenpox or shingles and occasionally will present via an assortment of bizarre symptoms, including facial paralysis, hearing loss, and painful rashes around the ear.

Another interesting aspect of the disease is how the symptoms present: NORD notes that symptoms can become apparent to the afflicted individual at different times, which might make it hard for that person to even know that it might be Ramsay Hunt syndrome at all. In general, it’s best to speak with your doctor immediately if you have some or all of those symptoms.

How is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome treated and is it permanent?

For those who are afflicted with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, there are a number of treatments a person can take. According to NORD, there are multiple anti-viral medications available for use, like prednisone, as well as basic physical therapy exercises. It’s rare, but technically possible, for some of the symptoms to become permanent — but this is highly unusual.

