Wellness May 30, 2022

This Health Diagnosis Left ‘90210’ Alum Jennie Garth in Shock

By Alaina Mancini

jennie garth osteoarthritis diagnosis

Getty Images

The star shares why you don’t have to let a health setback define you. 

Two years ago, actress Jennie Garth received news from her doctors that left her stunned: At 47, she had osteoarthritis. 

“I was like, ‘No, you must be mistaken. I’m not old enough to have arthritis,’” says Garth, who hosts the 90210MG podcast with real-life bestie (and former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate) Tori Spelling.

About one in four adults in the U.S. suffer from arthritis — almost 60 million people. But the joint inflammation condition is most common in women 65 and older. (Research indicates there’s a link between osteoarthritis and women who’ve gone through menopause, because pain sensitivity increases when the body naturally loses estrogen.) Yet it’s also a condition that more than 21 million adults younger than 65 suffer from, too, according to the CDC

Garth grew up the youngest of six siblings on a horse ranch outside of Urbana, IL, and made a splash on U.S. TV screens in 1990 as Kelly Taylor on the beloved teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210. Since then, she’s starred alongside Amanda Bynes in the TV series What I Like About You, moved and grooved her way to the semi-finals on Dancing with the Stars, wrote a memoir, and took part in several reboots of the 90s show that made her famous. But even with decades of show biz experience under her belt, she didn’t see herself as the right age for an arthritis diagnosis. 

“I think a lot of people associate arthritis with something you get when you’re in your older, golden years, but it’s not. It’s something that young and middle-aged people and even dogs suffer from,” says Garth. “It’s kind of a universal ailment.”

At first, Garth found it hard to accept what her diagnosis “meant” about her. “I had a stigma in my own head that if I have arthritis, it means I’m old and people will see me as older when they hear I have it,” says the star. But after opening up about it to friends and family, and researching ways to slow down its progression, Garth began letting go of those limiting beliefs to focus on finding relief and spreading awareness about how the condition can affect any age group.  

“People don’t really want to talk about their aches and pains or acknowledge or verify that they’re actually aging, but it’s a truth for all of us,” says Garth. Sticking to a meat- and dairy-free diet, finding time for daily stretches even if that’s just in the shower, using Voltaren gel (for which she’s now a spokesperson) for pain relief, and finding a new passion on the golf course helped launch Garth into a new chapter.

And for anyone else who’s struggling with an early arthritis diagnosis, Garth has a shame-banishing message: “We’re all going to age and we’re all going to, unfortunately, suffer some deterioration,” she says. “I encourage women to continue taking care of themselves and not let this define them.”

More About

Wellness
cat sticking tongue out cat sticking tongue out
May 19, 2022

Say Bye-Bye to Bad Breath With This One Simple Step

Brushing, flossing, and regular teeth cleanings keep your mouth feeling fresh and your smile bright. But if you suffer from bad breath, you may want to add tongue scraping to your daily oral care routine. It’s the most effective way to remove the bacteria that build up on your tongue and cause your breath to […]
May 18, 2022

Where to Buy N95 and KN95 Masks Online

While mask mandates are being lifted in some parts of the country, the recent news of the Omicron subvariant has many of us reaching for our trusty masks again. But, that doesn’t mean you have to opt for plain old white disposable ones or less effective cloth masks — there are fashionable N95 and KN95 masks […]
putting on makeup copy kindra putting on makeup copy kindra
May 18, 2022

Feel Invisible? Here Are 6 Ways to Bring Your Vibrancy Back

Do you feel like you’re not seen as beautiful anymore — or even noticed at all? Maybe it feels like you’ve lost yourself in the daily grind and barely recognize the person staring back at you in the mirror. Sadly, it’s common to feel ignored or unappreciated during middle age. In fact, as many as […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events