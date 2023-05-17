This Nose Knows Where the Worst Places for Grass Allergies Are in the U.S.

Share

If you love a reason to stay inside, you’re in luck.

Summer is in our sights, and your nearest and dearest are likely beginning to organize park picnics, backyard barbecues, and all the other spectacular outdoor events that remind us why life is worth living. The only trouble is that — for some of us — these carefree, picturesque antics can easily be ruined by grass.

If you experience symptoms like a runny nose, stuffiness, sneezing, itchy eyes, or skin rashes when you sit on a lawn, you may be one of the 10 to 30 percent of people in the U.S. with a grass allergy. To help you prepare for your warm weather activities, we’ve found the best and worst cities for those who suffer from grass allergies.

Luckily, lawn care company Lawn Love has compiled a ranked list of U.S. metro areas where you’re least to most likely to suffer, based on allergy risk and other exacerbators. They’ve also factored in access to detection and treatment (including a calculation of the number of immunologists per 100,000 residents). Plus, they’ve evaluated factors like pollen forecasts and lawn mowing frequency.

Spoiler alert: Florida comes out on top with several cities that are very friendly to grass allergy sufferers. After all, the Sunshine State is sandy, so there’s a lot less grass by default.

If you see that your city isn’t so kind to the allergy-prone, we’re sad to say that might not change soon. Four of the worst performers on the list were in the exact same spots last year. So if you live in any of the worst cities on this list, you might have to look into some prevention methods and resources for treatment. Don’t shoot the messenger, but you should probably consider wearing long pants to that 4th of July barbecue if you want to avoid ankle hives.

10 Worst Cities for Seasonal Grass Allergies in the U.S.

Rank Worst Metro Areas for Grass Allergies 1 Springfield, MA 2 Wichita, KS 3 New Haven-Milford, CT 4 Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT 5 Modesto, CA 6 Lancaster, PA 7 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 8 Syracuse, NY 9 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 10 Toledo, OH

10 Safest Cities for Seasonal Grass Allergies in the U.S.