What Is the MonaLisa Touch? Here’s How the Vaginal Dryness Treatment Works

Say hello to a new vaginal dryness treatment.

Step aside, laser hair removal — there’s a new hi-tech treatment in town.

MonaLisa Touch is a vaginal laser therapy (yes, you read that right) which treats some of those less-than-pleasant symptoms women experience as they get older, like dryness and pain during sex. The treatment has only been around for a few years, and has quickly become a favorite among many perimenopausal and postmenopausal women.

But how does it work, exactly? And is it worth the steep price tag? We spoke with two experts to find out.

Mary Claire Haver, MD, is a board-certified OB-GYN and a Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist, best known for her development of The Galveston Diet, a weight-loss program for post-menopausal women. Dr. Rebecca Brightman, MD, AKA Dr. B., is Katie’s very own OB-GYN, and our go-to resident women’s health expert.

Below, the two doctors give their personal insights into this compelling treatment — what it does, what it doesn’t do, and why you should educate yourself on the treatment before you consider it.

What is MonaLisa Touch?

MonaLisa Touch is a vaginal laser treatment that’s administered over multiple sessions, like laser hair removal.

According to Duke Health, a typical MonaLisa Touch appointment goes like this: You visit your gynecologist’s office, where they position you on the table with your feet in stirrups, similar to a routine pelvic exam. Then, your doctor runs a laser along the skin inside and outside of your vagina, making tiny scratches on the vaginal wall to promote the growth of new blood vessels, and to improve the production of collagen and elastin (which keep your vaginal walls healthy). The process can hurt a little bit, depending on your pain threshold, so doctors often administer numbing cream ahead of time.

But if you can overcome that hurdle, the benefits are impressive. “By stimulating collagen production in the vaginal tissues, you can improve moisture levels, elasticity, and overall vaginal health,” Haver says. “For those struggling with discomfort, pain during intercourse, or urinary incontinence, these improvements can significantly enhance their quality of life.”

Does MonaLisa Touch help with vaginal dryness and atrophy?

If you suffer from vaginal dryness, MonaLisa Touch is certainly a procedure to consider. “One of the potential benefits of the MonaLisa Touch is its ability to alleviate symptoms associated with vaginal atrophy, a common condition among menopausal women,” Haver says. Per the Mayo Clinic, common symptoms of vaginal atrophy include vaginal dryness, burning, and discharge.

That said, this laser therapy isn’t a cure-all for every possible frustration with your vaginal health. “It’s important to note that the MonaLisa Touch doesn’t tighten your vagina,” Haver notes. “There are other methods your provider may suggest if your goal is to fix looseness or sagging. The MonaLisa Touch helps restore your vagina’s lubrication, not necessarily its appearance.”

Is MonaLisa Touch a safe procedure?

MonaLisa Touch certainly promises a wide range of benefits — but both our experts are quick to emphasize how recently the innovation has become available. This unfortunately limits how much information experts have on its safety and efficacy in the long run.

“Long-term studies regarding its safety and effectiveness are limited,” Hayman explains. “While initial reports have been promising, more extensive research is necessary to establish its long-term benefits and potential risks.”

There are also rare instances in which women have reported negative side effects from the treatment. “Although rare, adverse reactions such as mild pain, spotting, or infection have been reported following the MonaLisa Touch procedure,” Hayman notes. “It’s crucial for individuals considering this treatment to consult with a qualified healthcare professional who can assess their specific situation and provide appropriate guidance.”

Beyond safety, it’s important to note that some doubt the efficacy of the MonaLisa Touch altogether. “I don’t feel that there’s enough data and evidence to prove that [this therapy] is actually effective,” Dr. B. says. “It’s a money maker for certain doctors, so of course they believe in doing the procedure.”

How much does MonaLisa Touch cost?

Unfortunately, this treatment isn’t usually covered by insurance — which means that you’ll pay out of pocket, and it isn’t cheap. Plus, you have to keep in mind that you often need multiple treatment sessions in order to get “optimal results,” Dr. Hayman says.

For reference, one Seattle-based treatment center offers a full package of MonaLisa Touch treatments for $2700. An institute in Dallas, on the other hand, claims the total for a series of treatments could run you anywhere from $800-$4500, depending on a “physical examination” and consultation. To be entirely certain about the price, you should definitely check in with your local clinic or gynecologist to see what it would cost in your area.

It goes without saying that this fee might be way too high for some to even consider. Luckily, there are alternative treatment options to address vaginal dryness and discomfort — and in fact, one of our experts prefers them.

What are alternatives to the MonaLisa Touch?

If you aren’t interested in dropping a few grand or so on a MonaLisa Touch session, much cheaper alternatives are available for you to try first.

“I’m a firm believer in having women use vaginal estrogen for menopausal changes, which they may safely use indefinitely,” Dr. B says. “There are a variety of vaginal estrogen products available, and all of them are FDA-approved and covered by insurance.”

Of course, you should always check with your doc to see which product would be best for you — especially if you’re considering introducing hormones into your daily regimen. And if you do decide to forgo the MonaLisa Touch, maybe use the money you saved for a trip to Europe, and go see the real Mona Lisa instead.