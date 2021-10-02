Health October 2, 2021

We Curated a Menopause Toolkit to Help You Navigate The Journey

By Alaina Raftis

Menopause is a natural phase of a woman’s life — and that’s worth celebrating. Here’s how to make the experience more manageable.

Every October, we join in on celebrating World Menopause Awareness month. And this year, we’ve curated a one-stop resource for all the information KCM has compiled over the last year to help you navigate “the change.” Whether you’re just at the beginning of this journey or you’ve been managing your symptoms for a few years already, there’s a ton of beneficial information — and products catered to this life stage — that can help make the shift a little more manageable.

With the help of our friends at Kindra — a female-led company that’s leading the charge in creating science-backed (and estrogen-free) menopausal products, providing expert guidance and resources, plus a powerful community — we’ve been able to answer some of your most pressing questions around the topic.

Between understanding uncomfortable symptoms like vaginal dryness and night sweats and figuring out how to live with hot flashes at work, one thing is clear: You’re not alone in this journey and there are plenty of resources and products designed specifically for this natural occurrence that can help you. Below, discover six articles that’ll guide you through menopause — no matter which stage you’re in.

From Weight Gain to Vaginal Dryness: Here’s How to Manage Your Menopause Journey

vase with flowers

You submitted your most pressing questions about menopause to us, and we spoke with Dr. Suzanne Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, a nationally renowned doctor and advocate for integrative women’s health, for the answers on how to make the menopausal transition a little less stressful. 

We Asked Women What They Wish They Knew Before Menopause

Teacup and journal

When it comes to menopause, why are so many women left to figure it out themselves? We teamed up with Kindra’s health expert to help us navigate how to best prepare for the transition both physically and mentally.

What Are Ways to Deal With Menopause Symptoms at Work?

It’s uncomfortable to manage hot flashes in public, and we won’t always have a computer screen to separate us from our colleagues or the opportunity to take a private break to cool down. Read our doctor-approved tips and tricks on navigating “the change” at work.

8 Must-Have Products for a Healthier (and Happier) Sex Life, Even As You Navigate Menopause

If you’re going through menopause, a dip in libido and bothersome vaginal dryness are completely normal and natural symptoms. But that doesn’t mean you can’t boost it back up, find relief, and reinvigorate your sex life — you might just need a little help. These products will help you get into a friskier mood.

These Are 4 Common Menopause Symptoms — And How to Handle Them

Woman on beach

From hot flash hacks to solutions that really work, an OB-GYN shares her advice on how to keep menopause symptoms under control.

What You Should Know About Sex, Libido, and Menopause

Menopause does not mean the end of your sex life. We’re here with advice on how to maintain sex drive and keep passion alive.

