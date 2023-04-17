Share

New research shows dropping pounds may increase the risk of “life-limiting conditions” and mortality in those over 65.

There’s a ton of scaremongering about weight gain at all ages, and a lot of it is targeted at older people. We’re all familiar with doom-laden and unsubstantiated warnings that your metabolism grinds to a halt after 40, and the pounds don’t drop off like they used to, so you should be more careful with your diet once you’re past certain milestones.

All these warnings are rooted in the assumption that living at a higher weight is inherently bad and that therefore, weight loss as an older adult must be a good thing. However, new research suggests that the opposite is true. In fact, for people aged 65 and older, losing weight may even increase their risk of “life-limiting conditions” — and potentially hasten their mortality.

Losing weight is linked to a higher risk of death in older adults

A study published on April 10 in JAMA Network Open shows that weight loss in more mature folks is linked to an increased risk of death — and in many cases, that increase is massive. Even relatively mild weight loss was associated with higher mortality all-around, including a greater risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other major life-limiting conditions.

“Our study found that even a 5% weight loss increases mortality risk, particularly in older men,” lead author Monira Hussain, Ph.D., said.

She added that there was zero association between weight gain and increased mortality in healthy older people.

The study examined nearly 17,000 Australian adults aged 70 and older, and more than 2,000 adults in the United States who were at least 65. None of the participants had evident cardiovascular disease, dementia, a physical disability, or a life-limiting chronic illness — and as Perri Halperin, the clinical nutrition director for the Mount Sinai Health System told CNN, it excluded people who’d been recently hospitalized. As she notes, this is important because “hospitalization is often followed by weight loss due to acute conditions.”

Weight loss is dangerous even when folks are overweight

The study showed that the risks associated with weight loss were clear for both sexes, but particularly pronounced in men. For men, a loss of 5 to 10 percent of their body weight was associated with a 33 percent increase in mortality, while a loss of more than 10 percent was associated with a 289 percent increase in mortality. Among women, a loss of 5 to 10 percent of body weight was associated with a 25 percent increase in mortality, while a more-than 10 percent weight loss was linked to a 114 percent increase.

Crucially, the research indicated that an increased risk of death was still present even when participants’ starting weight was classified as medically “obese” — a point at which doctors often arbitrarily advise weight loss, even if a patient’s weight has nothing to do with the condition they’re seeking help for. While more research is needed to unpack these findings further, it’s clear that folks should be careful not to fall prey to societal pressure to be thin at all costs — especially when being thin as an older person may carry additional perils.

Unintended weight loss in older people may be triggered by chronic health conditions, which can lead to changes in appetite. The weight loss that follows often adds more health concerns to boot. Being underweight as you get older can increase the risks of bone fracture if you fall, weaken your immune system, and increase your risk of being deficient in important nutrients such as vitamins and minerals.

How should older adults approach weight loss?

Halperin urged readers to remember that correlation is not causation. In this study, while weight loss was associated with mortality, it was not proven that weight loss caused a person’s death.

“It’s also important to say that the opposite cannot be extrapolated nor recommended – i.e. gaining weight would not necessarily decrease your mortality risk,” Halperin told CNN.

The bottom line? If you’re over 65, don’t overlook weight loss. “As always, discuss your weight changes with your doctor or other medical professional,” Halperin said. “If they notice a decrease in the number on the scale (weight loss) or perhaps pants that were once snug-fitting looser (decreased waist circumference), bring it up with their doctor for possible further screening or testing.”

The information provided on this site isn’t intended as medical advice, and shouldn’t replace professional medical treatment. Consult your doctor with any serious health concerns.