Here’s One Simple Thing You Can Do to Keep Your Heart Strong

Why one expert swears by this heart-healthy supplement.

Eating a nutrient-dense diet does more than just help you feel fitter and have the stamina of the Energizer Bunny. An overwhelming stack of scientific literature proves that what we put into our bodies directly impacts our overall bill of health. But it isn’t always easy to consume all the right nutrients in a single week, especially when you’re busy. After all, it’s much easier to reach for a bag of pretzels than to slice and dice a bushel of veggies during a 10-minute work break.

“Today, preference and convenience reign supreme, and we often make choices that aren’t always the best for us,” says Max Lugavere, a health and science journalist and author of The New York Times bestseller Genius Foods. And it’s not just our own food choices that have an effect on our health. “Our food supply has changed dramatically over the past century,” he says.

That’s why the use of supplements is on the rise: “They’re a way to buy a little added insurance,” The Genius Life podcast host explains.

When Lugavere’s mother Kathy developed cognitive decline and memory issues in 2011, he put his investigative cap on and began learning everything he could about nutrition, fitness, and proactive steps that can be taken when it comes to health.

That’s when he discovered cocoa flavanols — bioactive nutrients naturally found in the cacao plant that are proven to boost heart health. “Most people think of cacao in one context: indulgence. But cocoa flavanols have a broad body of research supporting cardiovascular and brain health, and even exercise performance.”

Last November, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics released a first-of-its-kind recommendation for flavanols, stating that the daily consumption of 400-600 mg of flavanols from different foods, like cocoa, can offer proven cardiovascular health benefits.

CocoaVia’s high-quality Cardio Health cocoa flavanol supplements have been scientifically studied for over 20 years. They’re made with a proprietary cocoa extract that’s proven to support cardiovascular function by improving circulation, keeping arteries flexible, and supporting healthy blood pressure. And each daily serving is guaranteed to contain 500 mg of flavanols.

“I discovered CocoaVia years ago when I was first getting started and was impressed by the way they were able to standardize efficacious levels of cocoa flavanols that can be truly absorbed by our bodies,” says Lugavere. “It always frustrated me that these compounds, which I’d been reading so much about in medical literature, weren’t listed on nutrition facts labels. When I found CocoaVia, I realized I could be sure I was getting the intake I wanted.”

As American Heart Month wraps up, Lugavere shares why supplementing with cocoa flavanols is a simple way to support your heart health, the benefits of adding strength training to your workouts, and why keeping stress levels at bay is so critical.

Katie Couric Media: What’s so special about taking cocoa flavanol supplements?

Max Lugavere: I’m intrigued that these plant compounds seem to have such wide-spanning effects on our well-being. As someone who eats a diet focused on diversity and nutrient density, it’s always interesting when nonessential nutrients are identified to have powerful bioactive effects. Flavanols are a great example of that.

What makes CocoaVia’s cocoa flavanol extract unique?

It’s standardized, so you know exactly what you’re getting. And a lot of supplements on the market are so low in potency that they are essentially worthless, but CocoaVia uses the levels that tend to be studied in the clinical literature — including the landmark COSMOS study.

How do you normally take CocoaVia?

It’s super easy; I recently created a recipe where I mix it into some Greek yogurt along with some protein powder. I also like it in pill form, which I tend to add to my pre-workout routine.

Why is it better to take cocoa flavanol supplements versus snacking on a dark chocolate bar?

Chocolate can be great — I love chocolate. However, as a health food, it leaves a lot to be desired. Traditional chocolate processing can destroy the cocoa flavanols naturally found in cocoa. Furthermore, chocolate doesn’t list flavanol content on its nutrition facts label, and it can contain a lot of calories from fat and added sugar. I will still eat dark chocolate occasionally, but I like having the option of a concentrated and standardized source of flavanols. CocoaVia products are also third-party tested and verified by ConsumerLabs.

It’s American Heart Month: What do Americans need to understand about how to keep their heart healthy and strong?

Exercise is so important, but I think resistance training is often underappreciated, and when it comes to the heart, it tends to take a backseat to traditional “cardio” training. Strengthening your body is a great way to strengthen your heart, and increasing muscle size and strength can help men and women shift cardiovascular disease biomarkers to a healthier state.

What other factors play a role in boosting heart health?

Mitigating stress is another non-diet way to help protect your heart. Chronic stress is a “silent” killer, leading to hormonal changes that stress the heart, and can lead to chronically elevated blood pressure, aka hypertension. Finding effective ways of dealing with stress — listening to music, going on nature walks, meditating, picking up a new exercise routine, or even leaving a stressful job or relationship — can work wonders for reducing cardiovascular risk.

What excites you about the current health and wellness landscape?

I love seeing more and more people get excited about taking charge of their health. I saw wellness grow from a niche interest to a major industry, driven primarily by consumers’ desire to prevent the kinds of chronic conditions our parents’ generation is now struggling with — and overall, to live more fully.

