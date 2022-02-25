Wellness February 25, 2022

Want to Build Your Heart Health? Start Here

By Katie Couric Media

Dr. O tells us how to avoid the “silent killer” all women should be aware of.

When it comes to our bodies, though cancer and car accidents may cause more immediate day-to-day fear, the biggest danger to women’s health is a condition that many women probably don’t give a ton of thought to: heart disease. Because of how tough it can be to know when heart disease is developing — especially if you aren’t regularly checking your cholesterol levels or blood pressure — and how deadly it is, it’s often called “the silent killer.”

February is American Heart Month, but there’s clearly no wrong time to think about this risky condition, or the ways to fend it off before it starts. So we checked in with Dr. J. Nwando Olayiwola, the Chief Health Equity Officer and SVP at Humana — Dr. O, for short — to learn which habits we need to adopt immediately (and which to kick to the curb), to keep our hearts healthy in the long term.

Watch part of Katie’s interview with Dr. O right here:

*Read Dr. O’s thoughts on the most important heart-healthy habits right here. And stay tuned to Wake-Up Call for more tips and info from Dr. O!

