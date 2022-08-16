The New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Is The Thin Mint’s “Sister Cookie”

Share

The exciting new flavor will be available for purchase in early 2023.

There are but a few constants in life: Death, taxes, and…Girl Scout Cookies? Actually, kind of! Just about every winter for the past 100-plus years, scouts have been selling the famous confections without fail — with the exception of WWII, when the organization pivoted to calendar sales to account for sugar, flour, and butter shortages. And although we’re still months away from the next Girl Scout Cookie season, we’ve just learned of some sweet news that will hold you over: A new Girl Scout Cookie flavor will be added to the 2023 lineup. The fruit-and-chocolate combo is sure to be a hit for those with a sweet tooth — but die-hard cookie connoisseurs may notice a slight difference with this newcomer. Get ready to sink your teeth into this tasty scoop.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts debuted Raspberry Rally, the new Girl Scout Cookie flavor that will be available for purchase next year. Like a Thin Mint but with raspberry flavoring inside instead of mint, the Raspberry Rally is thin, crispy, and coated in chocolate — talk about a winning combo. (We suspect, due to its crunchy consistency, that it will also freeze great, just like its sister cookie, the Thin Mint.) But before you go hunting down your nearest Girl Scout Troop for a box, Raspberry Rallies will only be available for purchase online as part of an effort by Girl Scouts of the USA to enhance members’ e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills. (But we’re not complaining since it means getting cookies delivered right to our doorsteps.)

While the three original Girl Scout Cookies — Thin Mints, Trefoils, and Do-si-dos — have remained in the yearly lineup since the early 1950s and can never be eliminated, new flavors and recipes are regularly added into the rotation. In 2022, the organization introduced Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt (say no more). They have also brought in gluten-free and vegan options to accommodate a wider range of sweet teeth.

Raspberry Rallies, like all the other Girl Scout Cookies, will become available sometime between January and April — exact timing depends on your location — along with the 12 other offerings, which include classics like Samoas (or Caramel deLites) and newbies such as the French toast-inspired Toast Yay.

And if you just can’t wait that long (we don’t blame you), we can help feed your sweet tooth. While you wait for Raspberry Rallies to hit the market, try out these easy-to-make chocolate covered frozen raspberries for a lighter twist on the same flavors. And even though we know nothing quite compares to the crunch and creaminess of a Tagalong, this peanut butter bar recipe gives you the same winning peanut-butter-and-chocolate combo — and, as a bonus, it doesn’t even require baking.