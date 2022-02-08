11 Delicious, Easy, and Healthy-ish Valentine’s Day Dessert Recipes

Share

Say “I love you” this year with delectable treats.

Searching for an excuse to whip up sugar-coated confections in the kitchen? With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we can’t think of a better time to let your sweet tooth sing. Whether you’re planning a cozy night in with your sweetheart or gathering your best friends together for a Galentine’s Day soiree, we fully support you breaking out that festive heart-printed apron from the back of the drawer.

We asked six food bloggers we follow to share their go-to no-fuss Valentine’s Day dessert recipes with us. All we required is that the recipes have easy-to-find ingredients, don’t require a ton of time, and lean toward the healthy side (at least a little). Below, find 11 delicious recipes filled with fresh berries and citrus, creamy avocado, rich chocolate (of course), and more sweet delights.

11 Easy and Delicious Valentine’s Day Dessert Recipes

Tieghan Gerard/Half Baked Harvest

“These are easy, chocolate-y, and perfect to eat alone or share with a special someone,” says Tieghan Gerard, the talented foodie behind the popular blog Half Baked Harvest. If you’re looking for the perfect entrée to enjoy before these molten chocolate cakes melt in your mouth, Gerard suggests making her 30-minute Creamy Brown Butter Mushroom Chicken.

“Crisps are always a crowd-pleaser — what’s not to love when it comes to warm berries and a sweet crunchy topping?” says Dani Breiner, a holistic nutritionist, and founder of Dani’s Healthy Eats. “They’re packed full of brain-healthy berries, which offer a healthy dose of fiber, healthy fat, and protein (from the almond butter). Plus, this doesn’t require any added refined sugars.”

“These tarts are super rich and decadent, while still being quite nourishing and refined sugar-free,” says Breiner. “They’re packed full of vitamin C from the citrus, heart-healthy cashews, and disease-fighting antioxidants from the dates. I can’t get enough of the chocolate orange duo — the perfect amount of sweet and tangy. These turn out so beautifully, but are so easy to throw together.”

Sammy Beasley for Dani’s Healthy Eats

“Peanut butter and chocolate is such a classic combo. These bars are no-bake — you just quickly whip up the different layers and pop them in the freezer,” says Breiner. “They’re packed full of healthy fats and protein and antioxidant-rich cacao, so they’re perfect for treating yourself while still nourishing your body.”

Brittany Mullins/Eating Bird Food

“Move over chocolate-covered strawberries: These chocolate frozen raspberries are coated in yogurt and then covered in chocolate for a healthy, bite-sized treat,” says Brittany Mullins, a holistic nutritionist and author of the food blog Eating Bird Food. “Four raspberries contain less than 100 calories and only one gram of sugar.”

Brittany Mullins/Eating Bird Food

“This no-bake chocolate tart is dairy-free and made with whole foods, but still amazingly decadent,” Mullins tells us. “The chocolate filling combines coconut cream and cacao powder and the crust is a simple blend of dates, pecans, and coconut.”

Brittany Mullins/Eating Bird Food

“These dark chocolate avocado truffles are so rich and creamy. You’d never know that they’re made with four simple ingredients and use avocado in place of heavy cream,” says Mullins. “And don’t worry, you can’t taste the avocado at all.”

Kylie Mazon-Chambers/Cooking with Cocktail Rings

“These scones with fresh tart raspberries and bits of white chocolate folded in pair perfectly with tea for a colorful ‘galentines’ celebration or breakfast paired with coffee,” says Kylie Mazon-Chambers, founder of Cooking with Cocktail Rings and author of Share + Savor: Create Impressive + Indulgent Appetizer Boards for Any Occasion.

“If you haven’t made chocolate pudding with avocado, you’re in for an easy, creamy, chocolate-y treat with benefits,” says culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, LD. “The avocado adds good fats and fiber plus incredible creaminess. And this recipe also works as the perfect way to use up the other half of an avocado.”

Jillian Glenn/Peanut Butter and Jilly

“These are the perfect sugar cookies — no one will ever guess that they’re vegan and gluten-free.” says Jillian Glenn, author of Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats and founder of the food blog Peanut Butter and Jilly. “This recipe only takes about 20 minutes and the result is a buttery sugar cookie around 100 calories each.”

Jillian Glenn/Peanut Butter and Jilly

“Here’s a wholesome brownie recipe that’s ‘better than the box’,” says Glenn. “These 30-minute vegan red velvet brownies are made with one bowl and a few simple ingredients. Bake these red velvet treats for a chocolate lover you adore.”