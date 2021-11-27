Share

Get a peek at the day-to-day lives of the most famous rock band of all time.

It’s been 52 years since they broke up, and still, no one has ever done it quite like The Beatles.

There was some kind of special magic in the foursome of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr that no other band has ever been able to replicate. Though they began as teen idols, they eventually became the most influential rock band in history, and their work continues to inspire musicians to this day.

The lads from Liverpool transformed popular music and caused a frenzy in America when they first came over from the UK in the early 1960s, kicking off what we now know as “Beatlemania.” But as their fame grew, so did their creativity, and their experimentation with their sound produced some of the most transcendent rock records ever, like their 1966 masterpiece Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Though they left behind an enormous legacy that continues to generate obsessive analysis of their work more than a half-century later, The Beatles’ time together was actually relatively short-lived. They performed together for the final time on Jan. 30, 1969, for an unannounced concert on the rooftop of their Apple Corporation headquarters in London. When they officially released their last album, 1970’s Let It Be, the band had already been broken up for a month.

It’s long been part of musical lore that the making of Let It Be was a difficult period for The Beatles. There have been stories of tension and arguing as the album was produced, and assumptions that those disagreements led to the ultimate dissolution of the band. But a new documentary seeks to reconsider that narrative.

That film, The Beatles: Get Back, is currently streaming in three parts on Disney+. To make it, director Peter Jackson (of the Lord of the Rings series) looked back at hours and hours of old footage from the band’s Let It Be studio sessions. The footage had originally been made into a 1970 documentary, also called Let It Be and directed back then by filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg. Jackson was able to revisit the raw, uncut film, and what he found surprised not only himself but also the surviving members, Paul and Ringo.

“Every negative spin you could ever imagine has been put on this by different [biographers] over the years, and to be truthful, by The Beatles themselves. That’s not what I saw. I saw something completely different,” Jackson told USA Today. “They weren’t breaking up when it was shot.”

Of course, the band did break up shortly after, but what Jackson means is that none of the long-reported misery among the members is actually present in these studio sessions. Instead, Jackson says, the footage depicts the well-oiled machine of a band who still enjoys working together and continues to successfully collaborate creatively, even if their lives were beginning to split in different directions.

To celebrate this opportunity to see the final months of The Beatles in a whole new light, we’re looking back at some less-commonly-seen moments of their legendary career with these rare snapshots of the day-to-day life of four incredible musicians who we’ll never forget.

In this shot from May 1962, you’ll notice Ringo is missing. On the left is Pete Best, the group’s original drummer who was replaced before the band reached their international acclaim. (Photo by Horst Fascher/K & K Ulf Kruger OHG/Redferns)

After a brief vacation, all four Beatles (now with Ringo in the mix) meet for dinner on Oct. 5, 1963, at the Star Steak House in London. Later that evening, they appeared on the British TV show Ready, Steady, Go. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Ringo shows some royal deference as the group meets Princess Margaret on Nov. 4, 1963. (Photo by Syndication/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Paul, Ringo, George, and John amuse themselves with a miniature car race track backstage before a show on Nov. 17, 1963. (Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

The band lights up backstage at The Regal in Cambridge on Nov. 26, 1963. (Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

The Beatles play dress up in December 1963. (Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ringo, Paul, and John drive a horse-drawn carriage through Central Park in New York’s City on Feb. 10, 1964. George missed the fun while recovering from a sore throat at the band’s hotel. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Ringo, George, Paul, and John soak up the surf in Miami Beach, Florida, during a February 1964 trip for their second performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. (Getty Images)

On the same 1964 trip to Miami Beach, the band tries their hand at sailing. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

After their fun in the sun, it was time to get down to business. Here, the band poses with Ed Sullivan before performing for his audience on Feb. 16, 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

John takes a pensive moment on the couch while George, Paul, Ringo, and the crew discuss a scene during production of the band’s 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night. (Photo by Max Scheler – K & K/Redferns)

George Harrison tries out a pair of false eyes made by Madame Tussaud’s waxwork museum, where models of The Beatles were being created, in March 1964. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Ringo Starr chats with actress Maggie Smith (who would later appear in Downtown Abbey and Harry Potter) during the Variety Club Luncheon at the Dorchester Hotel, London, on March 19, 1964. The Variety Club had jointly named the four Beatles as Showbiz Personality of the Year. (Photo by Monte Fresco and Bela Zola/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

A dapper George and Ringo smoke cigars after the presentation of the Carl Allen Awards on March 23, 1964, in London. (Photo by Getty Images)

John Lennon rehearses for the filming of the television special Around The Beatles, on April 21, 1964. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

On the evening of the premiere of A Hard Day’s Night at the London Pavilion on July 7, 1964, The Beatles arrived separately to avoid being mobbed by fans. Here, George, Ringo, John, and Paul reunite in an underground parking garage before heading up to the event. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

John extends a hand to a lucky young fan backstage at the De Montford Hall in Leicester on Oct. 10, 1964. Obscured behind the girl on the table is singer Mary Wells, who helped define the sound of Motown and opened for The Beatles on this tour. (Photo by Ashhurst/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

The band takes a fully-clothed dip in a hotel pool during a trip to Nassau, Bahamas, on Feb. 26, 1965. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

The band experiments with a toboggan while on holiday in Obertauern, Austria, in March 1965. Paul sits in front, followed by John and George. In the rear is Ringo, who recovers from a fall off the back. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

A literal behind-the-scenes look at a show from The Beatles’s European tour. This stop was in Rome, Italy, on June 28, 1965. (Photo by REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Paul, Ringo, George, and John take a quick break during production of their 1965 film Help! (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The band tours Europe by train in 1966. Ringo and George sit up front, with Paul and John poking over from behind. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)

The Beatles travel by bus to the West Country in England for some location work on The Magical Mystery Tour film on Sept. 12, 1967. (Photo by Potter/Express/Getty Images)

The next day, that same bus caused a bit of trouble! The coach gets stuck on a small bridge near Dartmoor, UK, on Sept. 13, 1967. (Photo by Jim Gray/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)