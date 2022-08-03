Kate Middleton’s Favorite Salad Is a Royally Delicious Summer Treat

Share

Consider it a meal that also hydrates.

If you’re being affected by this summer’s historic heat, you’re probably not interested in baking, broiling, or tending to any kind of roast (no matter how delicious the recipe makes it sound). In fact, you’ve probably been dressing lightly, working hard to stay out of the sun, and thoroughly avoiding your kitchen. While we can’t mitigate the serious effects of this overly warm season, we can suggest an incredibly flavorful recipe that supposedly comes straight from the Duchess herself.

That’s right — word on the street (or, well, the Internet) is that Kate Middleton has a favorite summer salad. To be fair, Middleton hasn’t yet commented on whether or not she actually regularly enjoys this salad. So there is a chance that this viral recipe is more rumor than fact. But hey, we’ve still got a soft spot for the famous Jennifer Aniston salad, even if that recipe turned out to be not-so historically accurate. When a recipe is this good, we don’t really care whether it’s the product of gossip or not.

This dish calls for a small watermelon — and since watermelon is 92 percent water, you’re sure to pack in some extra hydration while you eat. The sweetness of the fruit contrasts beautifully with the salty chunks of feta — and since feta is full of calcium, this dish may help you get your fill of this super important mineral. Likewise, the decadent fat from the whole avocado balances the tangy acid of the apple cider vinegar and lime juice. A scattering of mint leaves adds a fresh, herbal touch. The hardest part of the whole process is peeling the watermelon, but that’s a small price to pay for such a fresh blend of bright flavors.

If you’ve started to dip your toe into the wild world of TikTok, we’ve got an extra bit of good news: Chef Alex Hyslop has put together a quick and helpful video tutorial to help you visualize this splendid dish.

Kate Middleton’s Watermelon Salad

Serves 4



Ingredients:

1 small watermelon

1 block of feta

Half a cucumber

1 avocado

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Lime, mint, salt, pepper

Directions: