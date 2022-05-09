Food and Drink May 9, 2022

10 Healthy and Delicious Recipes That Make the Most of Last Night’s Leftovers

By Alaina Mancini

Revive up your roasted veggies, rice, or salmon leftovers with these foodie-approved weeknight recipes.

Ready to get your creative juices flowing in the kitchen? If you’re that person who packs up containers filled with leftovers from dinner thinking you’ll eat them the next day, only to realize how unappetizing crusted sauce can look come lunch, we see you. And we’re here to tell you, it doesn’t take much to repurpose all the goods that don’t get gobbled up.  

Mixing up yesterday’s leftover protein and veggies into a new meal is a great way to use up what’s in the fridge, cut down on food waste, and limit your time in the kitchen during the week. Whether it’s repurposing the white rice from a Chinese takeout night into a flavorful coconut curry and rice casserole or shredding down a breast of leftover chicken into mini pot pies, these 10 delectable recipes from food influencers will inspire you to put those odds and ends to work. What are you waiting for? Open up that fridge and mix up the weekly menu!  

Easy Leftover Food Recipes

Mini Chicken and Prosciutto Pot Pies

Mini Chicken and Prosciutto Pot Pies Kylie mason chambers
Kylie Mazon-Chambers/Cooking with Cocktail Rings

“These hand-held pot pies are made in muffin tins with a flakey, buttery crust. Easily use leftover chicken in the filling as well as any other favorite leftover roasted vegetables!” says Kylie Mazon-Chambers, founder of Cooking with Cocktail Rings and author of Share + Savor: Create Impressive + Indulgent Appetizer Boards for Any Occasion. “The filling can be made ahead of time and frozen for easy assembly.”

Veggie Frittata

veggie frittata Kylie mason chambers
Kylie Mazon-Chambers/Cooking with Cocktail Rings

“I love serving this flexible recipe for last-minute guests,” says Mazon-Chambers. “Add any leftover roasted vegetables or even sausage and potatoes to this frittata.”

Mexican Chicken Street Tacos

mexican street tacos Kylie mason chambers
Kylie Mazon-Chambers/Cooking with Cocktail Rings

“These Mexican chicken street tacos can be seasoned and marinated ahead of time,” says Mazon-Chambers. “They come together quickly with simple, yet flavorful garnishes for an easy weeknight dinner.”

Baked Spicy Salmon Hand Rolls

aked Spicy Salmon Hand Rolls Kylie mason chambers
Kylie Mazon-Chambers/Cooking with Cocktail Rings

“Turn leftover salmon into a spicy salad (like your favorite salmon bowls) and wrap in soy paper with rice, cucumber, and avocado for a quick and easy lunch,” says Mazon-Chambers. “This is also a great recipe for expecting moms craving sushi!”

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad eating bird food
Brittany Mullins/Eating Bird Food

“Got leftover shredded chicken? This is the ultimate healthy chicken salad to meal prep for the week,” says Brittany Mullins, a holistic nutritionist and author of the food blog Eating Bird Food. “It has the perfect amount of sweetness and crunch.”

Superfood Salmon Salad

Superfood Salmon Salad eating bird food
Brittany Mullins/Eating Bird Food

“Leftover grilled or baked salmon will work great on this superfood salad with roasted sweet potatoes and pickled onions,” says Mullins. “The simple lemon vinaigrette ties it all together.”

Crustless Quiche 

Crustless Quiche eating bird food
Brittany Mullins/Eating Bird Food

“This crustless quiche is such an easy low-carb meal that can be served any time of the day and it’s a great way to use up leftover veggies from the night before,” says Mullins. “The recipe calls for kale and mushrooms, but feel free to use whatever veggies you have on hand.”

20-Minute Vegan Cashew Lettuce Wraps

peanut butter Jilly teriyaki cashew wraps
Jillian Glenn/Peanut Butter and Jilly

“Looking for a recipe to serve with leftover white rice? Try making these mouthwatering vegan lettuce wraps that are packed with plant protein,” says Jillian Glenn, author of the new cookbook Light and Easy Vegan Baking and founder of Peanut Butter and Jilly, a food blog filled with vegan and gluten-free recipes. “You only need 20 minutes to make this healthy weeknight meal that’s loaded with flavor.”

Creamy Coconut Curry & Rice Casserole

peanut butter Jill coconut curry rice casserole
Jillian Glenn/Peanut Butter and Jilly

“Try making this easy one-bowl coconut curry casserole with leftover veggies in your fridge,” says Glenn. “This is a unique spin on a family favorite. It’s so comforting that no one will guess it’s plant-based, gluten-free, and healthy for you.”

Vegan Fried Rice

peanut butter Jill vegan fried rice
Jillian Glenn/Peanut Butter and Jilly

“Repurpose that leftover rice by making your own veggie fried rice at home! You’ll just need 20 minutes and a handful of simple ingredients,” says Glenn. “This dish is so delicious and easy to make that your family will ask for it every single week!”

