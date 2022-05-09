10 Healthy and Delicious Recipes That Make the Most of Last Night’s Leftovers

Share

Revive up your roasted veggies, rice, or salmon leftovers with these foodie-approved weeknight recipes.

Ready to get your creative juices flowing in the kitchen? If you’re that person who packs up containers filled with leftovers from dinner thinking you’ll eat them the next day, only to realize how unappetizing crusted sauce can look come lunch, we see you. And we’re here to tell you, it doesn’t take much to repurpose all the goods that don’t get gobbled up.

Mixing up yesterday’s leftover protein and veggies into a new meal is a great way to use up what’s in the fridge, cut down on food waste, and limit your time in the kitchen during the week. Whether it’s repurposing the white rice from a Chinese takeout night into a flavorful coconut curry and rice casserole or shredding down a breast of leftover chicken into mini pot pies, these 10 delectable recipes from food influencers will inspire you to put those odds and ends to work. What are you waiting for? Open up that fridge and mix up the weekly menu!

Easy Leftover Food Recipes

“These hand-held pot pies are made in muffin tins with a flakey, buttery crust. Easily use leftover chicken in the filling as well as any other favorite leftover roasted vegetables!” says Kylie Mazon-Chambers, founder of Cooking with Cocktail Rings and author of Share + Savor: Create Impressive + Indulgent Appetizer Boards for Any Occasion. “The filling can be made ahead of time and frozen for easy assembly.”

“I love serving this flexible recipe for last-minute guests,” says Mazon-Chambers. “Add any leftover roasted vegetables or even sausage and potatoes to this frittata.”

“These Mexican chicken street tacos can be seasoned and marinated ahead of time,” says Mazon-Chambers. “They come together quickly with simple, yet flavorful garnishes for an easy weeknight dinner.”

“Turn leftover salmon into a spicy salad (like your favorite salmon bowls) and wrap in soy paper with rice, cucumber, and avocado for a quick and easy lunch,” says Mazon-Chambers. “This is also a great recipe for expecting moms craving sushi!”

“Got leftover shredded chicken? This is the ultimate healthy chicken salad to meal prep for the week,” says Brittany Mullins, a holistic nutritionist and author of the food blog Eating Bird Food. “It has the perfect amount of sweetness and crunch.”

“Leftover grilled or baked salmon will work great on this superfood salad with roasted sweet potatoes and pickled onions,” says Mullins. “The simple lemon vinaigrette ties it all together.”

“This crustless quiche is such an easy low-carb meal that can be served any time of the day and it’s a great way to use up leftover veggies from the night before,” says Mullins. “The recipe calls for kale and mushrooms, but feel free to use whatever veggies you have on hand.”

“Looking for a recipe to serve with leftover white rice? Try making these mouthwatering vegan lettuce wraps that are packed with plant protein,” says Jillian Glenn, author of the new cookbook Light and Easy Vegan Baking and founder of Peanut Butter and Jilly, a food blog filled with vegan and gluten-free recipes. “You only need 20 minutes to make this healthy weeknight meal that’s loaded with flavor.”

“Try making this easy one-bowl coconut curry casserole with leftover veggies in your fridge,” says Glenn. “This is a unique spin on a family favorite. It’s so comforting that no one will guess it’s plant-based, gluten-free, and healthy for you.”

“Repurpose that leftover rice by making your own veggie fried rice at home! You’ll just need 20 minutes and a handful of simple ingredients,” says Glenn. “This dish is so delicious and easy to make that your family will ask for it every single week!”