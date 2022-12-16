How To Open a Pomegranate in 5 Easy Steps

Share

We’ll show you how the “underwater method” makes breaking into a ruby-red pomegranate a cinch.

The sweet, slightly tart taste of POM pomegranate seeds, called arils, is a true culinary pleasure. There is no need to be intimidated by this precious winter fruit — opening a pomegranate can be easy and mess-free, just follow along to learn the underwater method and become a pro at opening pomegranates. You’ll be opening pomegranates all winter long and enjoying the juicy ruby red arils inside, perfect for any holiday gathering or dish.

Instructions:

Cut: Cut off the top about a half inch from the crown, just below the end where the stem once was.

Cut off the top about a half inch from the crown, just below the end where the stem once was. Score : You’ll see four to six sections, divided by white membrane; score the skin across each section.

: You’ll see four to six sections, divided by white membrane; score the skin across each section. Open : Carefully pull the pomegranate apart over a bowl of water.

: Carefully pull the pomegranate apart over a bowl of water. Loosen : Gently pry the arils loose using your thumbs and let them fall into the water. The plump, juicy seeds will sink to the bottom. Once you’re finished, scoop out the floating white membrane.

: Gently pry the arils loose using your thumbs and let them fall into the water. The plump, juicy seeds will sink to the bottom. Once you’re finished, scoop out the floating white membrane. Enjoy: Sprinkle arils on salads, oatmeal, or yogurt. Garnish soups or even roast meats with brightly colored pops of flavor. Or drop arils into cocktails and smoothies.

Now that you have the tools to open a pomegranate — the ruby red, sweet-yet-tart delight that will make your culinary creations all the more delicious — try your hand at making these 10 delectable recipes over the holiday season (and well into the New Year).