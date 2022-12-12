10 Festive Pomegranate Recipes Perfect for the Holidays

Share

Sprinkle pomegranate arils on everything this holiday season for a ruby red pop of color.

You don’t need to be a gourmet chef or Julia Child to incorporate pomegranates into your diet — the juicy fruit is so versatile that it’s easy to find ways to use it in your everyday cooking.

The ruby red arils in pomegranates not only help brighten up any dish, but they’re also powered by antioxidants. Pomegranate arils are a solid source of fiber: There are 11 grams of fiber in every 8 oz container of arils — 39 percent of the recommended daily intake.

“We know Americans aren’t getting enough fiber and we need it for our digestive health,” says Maggie Moon, a registered dietitian, and head of nutrition communications at The Wonderful Company. “Because the fiber is packed in these beautiful rubies that are so juicy, sweet, and tart, people don’t always think of it as a good fiber source since it doesn’t taste like cardboard.”

The arils also offer a good source of vitamin C. (And we all know that fueling yourself up with healthy food, drink and antioxidants is your best offense and defense all year long.)

Fresh, whole-pressed pomegranate juice contains additional nutrients from the fruit’s rind, skin and pith, and is a good source of potassium. “Potassium was recently recognized in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans as a nutrient of public health concern, and that means we’re not getting enough of it,” says Moon. “An easy way to get closer to that requirement is to add pomegranate juice to a smoothie, or simply use it in glazes or dressings.”

Whether you prefer to drink the juice, or simply eat the fresh arils, let’s not forget that this powerhouse fruit is known for its antioxidants and can be part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, which are both factors that may help you age successfully.

“We have free radicals circulating in our body that cause damage on a cellular level over time, and antioxidants help quench them and make them more stable,” says Moon. “Antioxidants come along and give our bodies a helping hand against free radicals.”

Pomegranates are an easy (and delicious) ingredient to add to just about any dish, from your overnight oats to a roasted carrot side dish to yogurt cheesecake bites. “I put arils on top of everything,” says Moon. “They’re so beautiful and they add a beautiful crunch. Wherever you want a bright note, is where you can put arils. I put them on salads, grain bowls, on top of turkey — I put them everywhere.”

Pomegranate season runs from November through January, so we’re sharing 10 delectable recipes for you to try over the holiday season (and well into the New Year):

Breakfast Recipes

Appetizer Recipes

Side Dish Recipes

Entrée Recipes

Dessert Recipes

Photos and recipes are courtesy of POM Wonderful.