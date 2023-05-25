Healthy, Happy, and Hydrated: These Products Will Help You Up Your Water Intake

Share

Finally meet your hydration goals.

Fact: Drinking enough water is key to living a healthy life. We don’t care how you get it — whether you’re a dedicated Stanley Cup user, make multiple trips to the tap per day to refill your glass (and get some steps in), or prefer sparkling to still — as long as you do. But we’ve all ended a work day with chapped lips and no energy because we forgot to hydrate.

Happy, healthy, and hydrated is how many of us try to live our lives (especially if you’re part of #watertok), but it’s easier said than done. Nearly every single body function requires water to happen. It’s a mode of transport for nutrients, ushers waste out of the body, helps fight fatigue, and can even help your skin look plumper. Not only that but drinking water can reduce your risk of kidney stones, which is much easier than having to pass them — trust us.

Long story short, prioritizing water intake is not only necessary, but it can improve your lifestyle. Nowadays, doing so is a lot easier than hunching over the water fountain and swallowing as much liquid as possible while also getting it all over your face and clothing. You can find inspiration to hydrate in cute water bottles that motivate you to slurp down more H2O, or sugar-free flavor boosters that’ll incentivize your intake.

How can you improve your hydration?

It’s not just plain H2O that keeps you sufficiently lubricated. According to the European Hydration Institute, 20 to 30 percent of your daily fluid intake comes from the foods you eat. Most fruits and veggies are 85 percent (or more) water, and even foods like crackers are around five percent water.

And for those taking sides in the controversial #watertok debate about whether or not adding flavor to your water is bad? Studies have also shown that having a variety of drinks available to you will encourage you to consume more, thus improving your hydration. You heard it here first: More fun beverages can equal better hydration levels. Of course, to maintain optimal hydration and health, opt for beverages that aren’t full of sugar or caffeine.

Ready to start making hydrating your body more exciting than chugging a glass of foggy, odorous tap water? Here are some products to help you stay happy, healthy, and hydrated.

Products to Help You Meet Your Hydration Goals

Liquid IV Everyone’s Favorites Bundle Liquid IV Adding flavor to your water is just one way you can make drinking it more enjoyable. Instead of a sticky syrup, these packets contain flavored powders that dissolve easily with a quick stir or shake. Not only do they add some pizazz to plain water, but they also help hydrate you more quickly by using cellular transport technology (similar to electrolytes), which encourages your body to absorb water faster. $67 for 48 packets

Fiji Water Fiji Being able to grab a bottle of water and go without having to think twice about it makes a busy day easier to get through. You’ve probably seen FIJI’s iconic square bottles in store, but with FIJI Water’s Home Delivery subscription, you can have them delivered monthly straight to your door for 20% off and free shipping. Bottle sizes range from 330 mL (perfect for kids) to 1.5 liters, which you can sip on all day long. With naturally occurring electrolytes, FIJI Water is the perfect accessory all season long. From $32 at Fiji

Cure Electrolyte Mix Cure Sports drinks are great, but they are often full of sugar and have outrageous flavor names. (What even is a cool blue glacier freeze? And how is it a flavor?) Instead of trying to figure out what an arctic land mass tastes like, opt for a classic like lemon, lime, or watermelon. Cure creates flavor packets with added electrolytes that you mix into your water for a flavor and energy boost. Choices include grapefruit, lemon, lime, mixed berry, ginger turmeric, watermelon, and more. From $18 at Cure

Nuun Sport Electrolyte Tablets Nuun If Seltzer and Gatorade had a baby, it would be Nuun. A favorite of commerce editor Katie Pittman, these flavored tablets add subtle fizz and flavor without a ton of added sugar or weird ingredients you can’t pronounce. They’re also full of electrolytes, which help your body regulate chemical reactions. $26 at Amazon

Hydracy Time-Marked Water Bottle Amazon Turn off your phone alarm or Apple Watch notification and opt for a time-marked water bottle instead. The side of this bottle has corresponding markings and times to help track your drinking habits throughout the day. $25 at Amazon

Larq Pure Vis Water Bottle Larq The truth is, most of us aren’t cleaning our water bottles as often as we should be, and it’s really gross in there. Even if you rinse your bottle after every use, chances are it’s not washing away stubborn bacteria. Through the use of a UV-C light built into the cap, the Larq water bottle eliminates nasty germs without the need for soap. Simply press the button on the lid, and the light will turn on for 10 seconds, eliminating bacterial growth (even for stubborn things like E. coli). There’s also a self-cleaning function that will automatically power on every two hours, even if you don’t press the button. $89 at Larq

lululemon Water Bottle Crossbody Bag lululemon Keys, phone, wallet — do you have room in your hands to add a water bottle at this point? Take one thing out of your hands by opting for a crossbody bottle bag, which is just what it sounds like. This one from lululemon is large enough to hold most containers (even the large stainless steel ones), and it has a drawcord closure to keep your vessel secure and allow you to access it easily when refill time rolls around. $38 at lululemon

Hydros Fast Flow Filtered Water Pitcher Hydros Filling a traditional filtered water pitcher takes so long that you can almost feel yourself going gray while doing it. Instead of standing at the sink until your legs give out, opt for a quick-filling carafe that filters so fast, you can fill it to the top in one go without having to wait. $32 at Hydros

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser Amazon Not all of us are lucky enough to have a built-in water dispenser in our fridge door. For those of us roughin’ it, an in-fridge water filter and dispenser will have to do. With a capacity of 192 ounces making it great for larger households, this dispenser can fill 25 glasses before you have to do a quick refill in the sink. $45 at Amazon

Invigorated Water pH Recharge Glass Alkaline Water Filter Dispenser Amazon Not only is this countertop water dispenser practically art, but it eliminates chemicals and heavy metals from tap water and makes the water alkaline before you drink it. Equipped with a pH001/pH002 filter (which actually changes the pH levels of your water to make it alkaline), your H2O will be free from chlorine and other unwanted additives, while still retaining minerals like magnesium and calcium. $128 at Amazon