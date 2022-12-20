This Frothy Vanilla Espresso Martini Puts the “Happy” in “Happy Hour”

Share

Plus, a Katie-approved ingredient hack.

There’s something about cold winter weather that feels like espresso martini season. After all, the sweet, toasty cocktail (which has been enjoying a renaissance lately) has smooth caramel notes that just scream “enjoy me in front of a fireplace.” But if you’ve been too intimidated to craft one of these at home, Tieghan Gerard is here to help. Gerard is the creator of the food blog Half-Baked Harvest, a hub of recipes for easy weeknight dinners, desserts, apps, and show-stopping cocktails. She’s previously helped us make a frosted Mistletoe Margarita that comes together in minutes but looks like it came out of a magazine. Of course, we were happy to ask for more advice and ideas, and she was quick to accommodate with this easy recipe that’ll make you feel like a professional mixologist.

Vanilla Espresso Martini

Recipe by Tieghan Gerard of Half-Baked Harvest

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Calories per serving: 724 kcal

INGREDIENTS:

Flavored Syrup

¼ cup honey (Katie subbed in maple syrup, since she’s not a honey fan!)

1 vanilla bean (or 1 tablespoon vanilla extract)

Vanilla sugar, for rim (optional)

Martini

1 ½ ounces (3 Tbsp) vodka

1 ½ ounces (3 Tbsp) Kahlua

1 ounce espresso

INSTRUCTIONS:

To make the vanilla honey syrup: In a medium pot, bring ¼ water, ¼ honey, and vanilla to a boil over high heat. Boil for 2-3 minutes, then remove from the heat and let cool. (This syrup will make enough for about 6 drinks.) If desired, rim your glass with vanilla sugar (recipe below).

In a cocktail shaker, combine 2-3 Tbsp honey syrup, vodka, Kahlua, and espresso. Add ice and shake vigorously for about 1 minute. Strain into the prepared class. Garnish with a few coffee beans, if desired.

Vanilla Sugar: Mix ¼ cup granulated sugar with ½ tsp. vanilla bean powder, or 1.2 vanilla beans, seeds scraped.