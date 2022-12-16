Raise a Glass to the Holidays With This Frosted Mistletoe Margarita 

Share

We’ll toast to this delicious tequila drink any day.

Looking for a cocktail to serve guests around the holidays — or even stir up for a splashy night in for two? Look no further than this ruby-red stunner from Tieghan Gerard, the creator of the fabulous food blog Half-Baked Harvest. (Which is also a place to find some incredibly satisfying ideas for easy weeknight meals, desserts, and apps that’ll please a crowd.) Using easy-to-find ingredients you might already have on-hand — no trips to a specialty store here — this Mistletoe Margarita is an end-of-year winner. And if you have extra time, we highly recommend garnishing with her Sugared Cranberries — recipe below, of course. Happy holidays!

Recipe by Tieghan Gerard of Half-Baked Harvest

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Calories per serving: 462

Ingredients:

-3 Tbsp. granulated sugar

-2 Tbsp. kosher salt

-2 ounces silver tequila

-4 ounces (½ cup) no sugar added cranberry juice

-¾ ounce Cointreau (orange liquor)

-Juice from ½ a lime

-1-2 Tbsp. fresh or frozen cranberries

-2-3 tsp. of honey (you can also use maple syrup!) use more or less to your taste

-2 tsp. orange zest

-1 cup ice

-Rosemary and sugared cranberries for serving (optional)

Directions:

1) Combine the sugar and salt on a shallow plate. Rim each glass in salted sugar.

2) In a blender, combine the tequila, cranberry juice, orange liquor, lime juice, cranberries, honey, and/or maple syrup. Add the ice and blend until slushy. Add the orange zest and blend to combine. Pour into your prepared glass & garnish with rosemary and sugared cranberries, if desired. Cheers!

Sugared Cranberries:

1) In a medium bowl, stir together 2 cups fresh cranberries with ½ cup pure maple syrup. Let sit for 10-15 minutes. Strain the cranberries, then add them to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

2) Toss the cranberries with 1 ½ cups granulated sugar until all the cranberries are coated. Allow the cranberries to dry in a single layer, for at least one hour. (We only had ours out for 30-40 minutes and they were perfect!)