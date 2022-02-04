Amanda Haas Shares Her Favorite Valentine’s Day Recipes

Share

From the simplest fondue to clever candy and charcuterie boards.

Whether you’re looking to cook a romantic dinner for two, host your best girlfriends for appetizers and a movie night, or just hang out with the family, Amanda Haas is sharing some simple and delicious recipes, along with her favorite presentation ideas, to make Valentine’s Day celebrations fun, festive, and easy! (Yes, EASY!) From the simplest fondue to clever candy and charcuterie boards, Amanda has an entertaining idea for every type of cook and occasion.

Oh, and if you’re the guest of honor to a Valentine’s Day dinner and need a special Valentine’s Day gift for the host, Amanda has a heart-shaped mug from Williams Sonoma she uses year-round: “Apparently I’m not the only one who loves it, as Williams Sonoma decided to design an entire heart dinnerware collection!” If you really want to impress the chef, “why not treat them to a piece of Le Creuset that they can use forever?” Amanda says. “Their heart-shaped cocotte is perfect for making dinner for 2, and their L’Amour Soup Pot is perfect for the cook who loves to braise and make one-pot meals.”

Amanda Haas’ Valentine’s Day Recipes

1. Fondue Times Two

Fondue is the ultimate entertaining food. It only requires a few ingredients, can be made in a traditional fondue pot or regular pan, and can provide romance or a bunch of family fun! Pairing the fondue with your favorite ingredients for dipping is an easy way to make the dish your own,.. whether you make Classic Swiss Fondue or Chocolate Fondue.

Classic Cheese Fondue

Since the Swiss Cheese Union declared fondue its national dish in 1930, the love of melted cheese, garlic, and white wine served with crusty bread for dipping has spread around the world. Enjoying fondue with your loved ones is such a blast, as everyone can use their skewer to dip their favorite ingredients in the ooey, gooey cheese. I love using traditional fondue pots that use sterno to warm the food, so your fondue stays warm when it’s transferred to the table. The Le Creuset set comes in a variety of beautiful colors, including festive red. If sterno is not your thing, electric fondue pots are quite convenient as well.

Traditional recipes call for rubbing the pot with the garlic — I’m practically superstitious about it —-and using a combination of Swiss cheeses like Gruyere and Emmentaler, but you can certainly stick to one type.

1 small garlic clove, halved

1 cup dry white wine

12 oz. Gruyère cheese, about 4 cups grated

12 oz. Emmentaler cheese, about 4 cups grated

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

Freshly grated nutmeg, optional

For dipping: Crusty bread cubes; pretzel bites; crisp sliced veggies on ice, such as halved radishes, cucumber slices, carrot, and celery sticks; diced apples; slices of cooked kielbasa or chicken apple sausage.

In a large dutch oven or heavy-bottomed saucepan, rub the cut side of garlic on the bottom and up half the sides of the pan. Add the wine and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the wine has cooked down a little, about 3 minutes.

In a large bowl, sprinkle the cornstarch over the cheeses and toss to combine. Add a handful of the cheese to the simmering wine, whisking it gently until it melts before adding another handful. Continue until all of the cheese is incorporated.

Reduce the heat to low and whisk gently until the cheese is completely melted. Season with up to a teaspoon of salt, a few grindings of fresh pepper, and about a teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg, if desired. Keep warm over sterno or serve immediately with all of the ingredients for dipping.

Serves 6-8

Chocolate Fondue

Fondue comes together so quickly that you can rinse out the fondue pot after dinner and use it again for dessert! It’s important to melt the chocolate and cream over very low heat to ensure it doesn’t burn. If you make it in advance, simply turn it off the heat, then gently rewarm over low before serving. (If you need a fondue shortcut, you could opt for the City Bonfires Valentine’s Day S’mores Kit.)

1 cup heavy cream

½ lb. (8 oz.) premium chocolate chunks or chips, such as Guittard’s or Callebaut

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch of Kosher salt

For dipping: Cubed angel food cake or pound cake, marshmallows, strawberries, cherries, dried apricots, pretzel bites, crunchy cookies

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the cream with the chocolate. As soon as the chocolate begins to melt, whisk gently until it becomes completely melted. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vanilla and a pinch of salt. Serve immediately with the sweets for dipping, or rewarm gently if using later.

Serves 6-8.

2. Candy Charcuterie Board

Elevate your candy game by arranging it on this marble heart cheese board. Arrange your favorite candies in clusters around the board, such as an assortment of Cherry Lover’s Mix and Sour Gummy Hearts, placing smaller candies in little bowls on or next to the board. Then make space for the chocolates everyone loves, like Valentine’s-wrapped Hershey’s kisses or pink and red M&M’s. For those who need to watch their sugar intake, surprise them with a treat like these Sugar-Free Heart Lollipops. Also, packing half the board with fresh strawberries, raspberries, and apple slices is a beautiful way to balance out the extra dose of sugar we’ll all be enjoying. If chocolate’s more your thing, take the brownies and chocolate-covered heart cookies from this Bake Me A Wish box and put them on the board.

3. Snacks and Charcuterie for Movie Night

This marble heart board can elevate your savory snacks as well! I like to create boards loaded with everything we need to eat all night long, including nuts; an assortment of crackers; a few different types of cheeses; and lots of fruit like grapes, apple slices, or even dried fruits. Pre-sliced meats like prosciutto are a hearty addition to any board. Don’t forget fruits that go well with cheese like brie, goat cheese, or even cheddar. And veggies, too! To stick to the Valentine’s theme, I load up my board with radishes, red berries, and red apples. For dessert, pop these cookie shots on the board for sweet sipping. Prop it on the Heart Towels for extra Valentine’s fun, or wrap an assortment of candies in one of the towels for your friends to take home. And these red and white plates from Leeway will make a great setting for all their snacks.

3. Dinner for 2 in a Dutch Oven

Cooking a delicious, homemade meal for your loved one is an incredible gesture, but most recipes for Valentine’s Day tend to be incredibly complicated and heavy. (You have to save room for the sweets and wine!) I prefer to serve a recipe that is full of flavor but won’t put me into a food coma. Extra points for a recipe that can be made ahead and reheated so I can truly enjoy the day. This Country Captain’s Chicken has gone crazy since I posted it on my website, as it’s incredibly satisfying but so good for you. (Don’t tell.)

Chicken pieces are braised in a sweet and savory tomato sauce with loads of caramelized onions, curry powder, and currants for sweetness. (Using boneless, skinless chicken pieces makes this a 30-minute meal, but if you prefer bone-in, skin-on pieces, give yourself about an hour in total.) And, it tastes even better when it’s reheated, as the flavors continue to develop. Serve it over a bed of rice in one of the heart bowls, pop a bottle of Pinot Noir, and make your Valentine melt.